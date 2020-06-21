Amenities
354 E Carver Dr Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom (+ bonus room) 2 Bath Home in Meridian - 3 bedroom 2 bath + Large bonus room & 1557 Square Foot home located in Meridian near Ustick & Meridian Rd. Lovely home and fantastic neighborhood with community pool* just a one minute walk from the house.
This home features a split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large bonus room with built in custom shelving, fully fenced (BIG)yard, full kitchen and Meridian's best school district. Close to shopping, schools and parks and a quick drive to the Meridian or Ten Mile exit. Automatic sprinklers on pressurized irrigation (saving hundreds in the summertime!). Gas heat, central air, 2 car garage and all appliances in the kitchen. New carpet and paint in 2018.
Walking paths + 2.5 acre park with play equipment just across the street!
$1695.00 Monthly rent,
$1500.00 deposit,
$250.00 Pet fee + $15.00 a month pet rent per pet.
$50.00 one time leasing fee
This property should be available on or about 7/6. Please TEXT or call us at: (208)789-4312 for more information. No showings available until 7/4 or 7/5.
*Pool status unknown due to COVID as of 6/1/20 but we will find out more as soon as info becomes available.
Rocky Mountain High
Heritage Middle School
Prospect Grade School
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4346056)