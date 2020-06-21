All apartments in Meridian
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

354 E Carver Dr

354 E Carver Dr
Location

354 E Carver Dr, Meridian, ID 83646
Northeast Meridian

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
354 E Carver Dr Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom (+ bonus room) 2 Bath Home in Meridian - 3 bedroom 2 bath + Large bonus room & 1557 Square Foot home located in Meridian near Ustick & Meridian Rd. Lovely home and fantastic neighborhood with community pool* just a one minute walk from the house.
This home features a split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large bonus room with built in custom shelving, fully fenced (BIG)yard, full kitchen and Meridian's best school district. Close to shopping, schools and parks and a quick drive to the Meridian or Ten Mile exit. Automatic sprinklers on pressurized irrigation (saving hundreds in the summertime!). Gas heat, central air, 2 car garage and all appliances in the kitchen. New carpet and paint in 2018.
Walking paths + 2.5 acre park with play equipment just across the street!
$1695.00 Monthly rent,
$1500.00 deposit,
$250.00 Pet fee + $15.00 a month pet rent per pet.
$50.00 one time leasing fee

This property should be available on or about 7/6. Please TEXT or call us at: (208)789-4312 for more information. No showings available until 7/4 or 7/5.
*Pool status unknown due to COVID as of 6/1/20 but we will find out more as soon as info becomes available.

Rocky Mountain High
Heritage Middle School
Prospect Grade School

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4346056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

