Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

354 E Carver Dr Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom (+ bonus room) 2 Bath Home in Meridian - 3 bedroom 2 bath + Large bonus room & 1557 Square Foot home located in Meridian near Ustick & Meridian Rd. Lovely home and fantastic neighborhood with community pool* just a one minute walk from the house.

This home features a split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large bonus room with built in custom shelving, fully fenced (BIG)yard, full kitchen and Meridian's best school district. Close to shopping, schools and parks and a quick drive to the Meridian or Ten Mile exit. Automatic sprinklers on pressurized irrigation (saving hundreds in the summertime!). Gas heat, central air, 2 car garage and all appliances in the kitchen. New carpet and paint in 2018.

Walking paths + 2.5 acre park with play equipment just across the street!

$1695.00 Monthly rent,

$1500.00 deposit,

$250.00 Pet fee + $15.00 a month pet rent per pet.

$50.00 one time leasing fee



This property should be available on or about 7/6. Please TEXT or call us at: (208)789-4312 for more information. No showings available until 7/4 or 7/5.

*Pool status unknown due to COVID as of 6/1/20 but we will find out more as soon as info becomes available.



Rocky Mountain High

Heritage Middle School

Prospect Grade School



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4346056)