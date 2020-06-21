All apartments in Meridian
159 W Addeson Street

159 W Addeson St · No Longer Available
Location

159 W Addeson St, Meridian, ID 83646
Northeast Meridian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
community garden
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRAS - FLEXIBLE TERMS (6-12 MOS) - This better-than-new, single level dream home on a corner lot is perfect for downsizing without compromising in luxury with its every imaginable upgrade! An expansive front porch entry opens to a bright & welcoming interior with a split floor plan and generous great room design, stunning gourmet kitchen, and private master retreat. Rich hardwood floors fill the main entertaining areas, where scores of large windows invite the sunshine in in. The gourmet kitchen features high end stainless appliances, generous floor to ceiling cabinetry, a large island for gathering and an adjacent formal dining space offers plenty of room for a large dining set. The master suite includes a fabulous trayed ceiling and a spa-like bathroom adorned with more shiplap walls, walk in shower, free standing tub, stunning upgraded fixtures and large walk-in closet. A south-facing back patio boasts an automatic patio shade and easy care landscaping for optimal summer enjoyment. The quaint and quiet Maddyn Village offers "farm to table" living with a small orchard, raised vegetable gardens, a clubhouse, BBQ set up with bocce ball court and walking paths to nearby Settler's Park with 58 acres of resort-style amenities including large pond, playing fields, picnic areas, play set and tennis courts. Available for occupancy in June 2020. Lease terms flexible from 6 to 12 mos.

LIST OF UPGRADES:
- Top down/bottom up electric window coverings and automatic patio shade.
- Central vacuum system
- Fully fenced corner lot
- High end Bosch stainless appliances including gas cooktop, double wall ovens with side opening doors, built in coffee maker and beverage cooler
- Samsung Flex washer/dryer set
- Shiplap walls and custom built ins
- Hardwood and tile flooring throughout
- Gas fireplace
- Swisstrax flooring and built in storage in garage
- Tesla charging unit
- High performance energy efficient construction
- Smart home security and systems

TERMS SUMMARY:
- $2,200/month rent price
- $2,200 security deposit
- Lease term: 12 mo+
- Appliances included: Refrigerator, gas cooktop with double ovens and microwave, dishwasher, coffee maker, wine refrigerator
- High efficiency gas forced heat and air conditioning
- Pets: No cats. Small mature dog negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and $50 additional monthly pet rent
- Tenant pays all utilities + a $10 monthly fee for preventative maintenance/quarterly furnace filter delivery service
- Sprinkler care, regular lawn treatments, fall trimming included with rent. Tenant responsible for mowing/edging and seasonal weeding in beds
- No Smokers

DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT RESIDENTIAL MANAGEMENT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.

PLEASE SEE OUR TENANT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS AT: https://tinyurl.com/WaypointScreeningRequirements

*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5828403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

