Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking

123 Kaibab Trail Street Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious Pet Friendly Meridian Home! - This home in the Solitude Place subdivision (off Meridian Road between McMillan and Ustick) and features tons of extra space throughout! All bedrooms are king sized and the Master Bedroom has extra space for a lounge area or small office space, is extra spacious with a walk in closet, double vanity, tub, separate shower plus a seating area. This home offers a great family room off the kitchen, a formal living room plus an additional bonus room!



Enjoy entertaining a large crowd in the over sized kitchen with abundant counter and cupboard space and an extra large pantry! Enjoy time outside in the fully fenced back yard that offers easy access to the RV parking.



Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.



For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Linnea at linnea@cornerstoneidaho.com



**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4342948)