Amenities

dishwasher gym pool air conditioning microwave internet access

!!!NEW FLOORING AND PAINT THROUGH OUT!!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath town home in downtown Meridian, close to park, speedway and freeway NO PETSdocumented service animals excluded $30 application fee per adult Tenants responsible for all utilities Renters Legal Liability Insurance required Qualifications 600 credit score or higher Proof of Employment and Income Excellent Rental History no evictions or money owed to previous landlords No HUD or Section 8 Accepted Please apply online if you feel you are qualified. I will schedule a showing once application is received. website: http:thebbpm.com