Last updated July 22 2020

60 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Garden City, ID

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Garden City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
10291 W. Carlton Bay Dr.
10291 West Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1660 sqft
Townhome Lifestyle at its finest! Quartz counter tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, and engineered hardwood flooring. Prime location close to the Greenbelt, Foothills access, and Downtown Boise. Photos similar to unit Advertised.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1
5118 Alworth Street, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1156 sqft
Beautiful 1156 SqFt Townhouse Style Duplex in a Great Central Location. Great open floor plan with large kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms on the upper floor, 1 Bedroom has a walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Verified

Last updated July 22
8 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$981
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

Last updated July 22
15 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,229
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Lake Harbor
3335 N Lakeharbor 101
3335 North Lakeharbor Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2 bed 2 bath close to river - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs unit with 2 parking spaces close to the river. One is covered. 900 SF with gas heat. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays sewer water and trash.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Winstead Park
6315 W. Post
6315 Post Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1064 sqft
6315 W. Post Available 08/04/20 Charming Cottage 3bd/2ba- HUGE detached garage/shop - Conveniently located, just minutes from downtown Boise. Recently refreshed with Bamboo flooring throughout. Fresh interior paint throughout.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Northwest Boise City
7580 N. Dodgin Ave.
7580 North Dodgin Avenue, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Super cute single level living in the NW Boise area coming to the market first part of August. 3 bedroom 2 bath plus 2 car garage rental.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified

Last updated July 22
22 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,010
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22
5 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,509
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
930 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.
Verified

Last updated July 22
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,005
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

Last updated July 22
3 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,295
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 22
14 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,144
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
8779 W. Pine Valley Lane
8779 West Pine Valley Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in perfect location! 8779 W.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
128 N Sevenoaks Ave
128 N Sevenoaks Ave, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1630 sqft
128 N Sevenoaks Ave Available 08/18/20 128 Sevenoaks~Stunning Eagle Charmer Built in 2019, Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances! - Located off Highway 55 to McCall and Hill Road, this freshly 2019 build is just walking distance to Stephen

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
West Valley
11987 West Gunsmoke Drive
11987 West Gunsmoke Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Charming Single Level Home with Open Floor Plan _ Pet Friendly - Available NOW!! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will go fast!! Large kitchen with granite tile counter tops and island.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Vista
3245 S. Capistrano Ave.
3245 South Capistrano Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1586 sqft
3245 S. Capistrano Ave. Available 07/30/20 3 bed plus bonus/2 bath Boise Bench - Master on the main floor, with 2 more bedrooms and a spacious bonus room upstairs. Open vaulted living, beautiful hardwood floors with an open kitchen.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
4878 S Chex Way
4878 S Chex Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1598 sqft
4878 S Chex Way Available 08/12/20 Spacious 3 bedroom with Den! - Enjoy the large living room area opening to the kitchen and dining areas. The spacious kitchen features upgraded cabinets, and appliances.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3173 sqft
NEW CARPETS AND VINYL being installed. 3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
West Bench
8013 W Queen St
8013 Queen Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
860 sqft
Enjoy the comforts of this cozy family home. Located it a great area within walking distance of restaurants and shopping. Entertain family and friends in the larger sized backyard.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
4093 West Quail Ridge Drive
4093 West Quail Ridge Drive, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4057 sqft
This WOW house is perched on top Boise, overlooking the entire valley. Rare opportunity to rent in the prestigious Quail Ridge subdivision and the view is just the beginning.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1229 Colorado Ave
1229 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
800 sqft
This older home has character with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, carport, fully fenced yard and mature shade trees, Corner unit. Located within walking distance to BSU, shopping and dining.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Central Bench
884 South Curtis Road - 1
884 South Curtis Road, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
912 sqft
Available now be in the middle of so much on the Bench close to shopping, dining, freeway and Boise State Campus.. Low maintenance rent includes water, sewer, trash and use of pool (when open) Hurry and please follow the directions below.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Garden City, ID

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Garden City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Garden City may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Garden City. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

