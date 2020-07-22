47 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID
Although much debate exists over just where the name 'Kuna' actually came from, this has done nothing to stymie the city's population growth, which is among the largest in Idaho.
Covering over 18 square miles of land is a definite benefit for the city of Kuna. This is mostly due to the fact that the area's population nearly tripled during the first decade of the 21st century. This population growth, however, is nothing new. The population also nearly tripled during the 1990's, and during the 70's, it more than tripled. Even with this stark population growth, Kuna still maintains a comfortable population density of just over 800 residents per square mile. See more
Renting pet-friendly apartments in Kuna should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in Kuna may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Kuna. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.