Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

48 Apartments for rent in Garden City, ID with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City offers more freedom and flexibilit... Read Guide >
1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
15 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,229
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
2711 W Woodlawn Ave
2711 Woodlawn Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Downtown Boise Home SHORT-TERM 45-day Lease - Property Id: 181584 SHORT-TERM Lease 45 days! This beautiful home is centrally located and close to everything Boise has to offer! It's in the heart of Boise, just a short walk/ride to the Greenbelt,

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
2311 1/2 W. Idaho St.
2311 1/2 W Idaho St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Cute 2-Bedroom Close to Downtown Boise - This centrally located 2-bedroom,1 bath unit is located close to a park and minutes away from downtown Boise, restaurants and shopping. The split-bedroom design allows for privacy.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Harbor
3335 N Lakeharbor 101
3335 North Lakeharbor Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2 bed 2 bath close to river - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs unit with 2 parking spaces close to the river. One is covered. 900 SF with gas heat. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays sewer water and trash.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Winstead Park
6315 W. Post
6315 Post Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1064 sqft
6315 W. Post Available 08/04/20 Charming Cottage 3bd/2ba- HUGE detached garage/shop - Conveniently located, just minutes from downtown Boise. Recently refreshed with Bamboo flooring throughout. Fresh interior paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
22 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,010
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,509
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
930 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,005
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
3 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,295
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
14 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,144
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
745 E. Warm Springs Ave. #101
745 East Warm Springs Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,500
950 sqft
Unit #101 Available 08/01/20 Boutique WarmSprings Loft Unit - Property Id: 157990 Peaceful park-like setting in low maintenance condo right off WarmSprings Ave. in the highly desirable East End of Boise.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
406 S. 13th #401
406 South 13th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
406 S. 13th #401 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Downtown Condo - Stylishly 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom downtown condo. Walking distance to restaurants, entertainment, and the Boise Greenbelt. Or stay home and relax on your balcony.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
412 S 13th St Ste 116
412 South 13th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,750
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City Side Lofts - 1bed/1.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
1207 W Fort St #207
1207 West Fort Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
923 sqft
1207 W Fort St #207 Available 08/01/20 Exceptional 2bed/2bath @ Hyde Park! Available 8/1/20 - Stunning condo in Hyde Park Place ~ spacious 2bed/2bath, hardwood floors in kitchen/living room, lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
2013 N. 8th
2013 North 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
2013 N. 8th Available 08/21/20 Furnished Apartment in North End! - (FURNISHED apartment) The setting: peaceful North End two blocks from Camel’s Back Park and the Boise Foothills walking and bike paths.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1302 S Lincoln Ave
1302 Lincoln Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
BOISE STATE, room for rent in a four-plex. Dorm style rooms have closets and private vanity sinks. Bathroom is shared with one other room. Kitchen living and laundry room are all considered common area and shared amongst the four rooms.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
West Valley
2144 N Fastwater Ave
2144 North Fastwater Avenue, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1849 sqft
No roommate situations or housing vouchers. Ad will be removed once the property is no longer available. Available July 28, 2020 READ ENTIRE AD on www.eiprentals.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4653 W. Pasadena Ln
4653 West Pasadena Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
Conveniently located off of Orchard in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Boise, this unit provides easy accessibility to the Interstate and Airport. This upstairs unit has an open concept in the living room, kitchen area, and dining area.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1639 West Idaho Street
1639 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1677 sqft
The end unit of an amazing set of immaculate condos located just 10 blocks west of the Capitol Building in the heart of downtown Boise. 1677 square feet, two bedrooms two full bathrooms (one bed/bath upstairs and one set downstairs).

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
West Valley
2025 Workland
2025 Workland Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1277 sqft
For Lease $1,500/mo. Completely remodeled home! This home is centrally located mins to downtown or to the Village at Meridian. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom 1300 sq.ft.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Vista
2318 South Shoshone Street
2318 South Shoshone Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1548 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
1606 N. 22nd St.
1606 North 22nd Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1706 sqft
This is a must see house, amazing Boise North End home is a unique cottage located near Elm Grove park, close to down town, schools and so much more!! A rare find in the North End.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Garden City, ID

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

