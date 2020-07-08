Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Caldwell, ID with washer-dryer

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4924 Sir James
4924 Sir James Avenue, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Nice Townhome Styled Duplex - This two story town home duplex is a great place to call home ~ features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, galley style kitchen with dishwasher, slider to outdoor patio, combination half bath and laundry room includes
Results within 1 mile of Caldwell

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15979 Lake Ave.
15979 Lake Avenue, Canyon County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House off HWY 55 - Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home on the corner of Lake and HWY 55. New floors and paint through out the home. Requires a 24 month lease. (No exceptions) Tenants responsible for all utilities. Electric Only.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
820 S. Camas St
820 South Camas Street, Nampa, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2190 sqft
820 S. Camas St Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home with RV Parking. 6-9 Month Lease! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 living spaces and an office/den! On the main level there is the formal living room, dining room and kitchen.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
423 1st Ave N, 108
423 1st Ave N, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
1189 sqft
Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway. These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space.

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
224 1st Street North
224 1st Street South, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
890 sqft
Just minutes from the Freeway, shopping, grocery store, restaurants and so much more! This cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath unit includes the washer/dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Caldwell

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
324 E. Dewey Ave.
324 East Dewey Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
324 E. Dewey Ave. Available 09/11/20 Excellent Location near NNU! - This recently upgraded home is located across from the NNU Johnson Sports Center and just walking distance to the University.

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
4036 W. Niemann St
4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1523 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows.

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
2146 Lexi's
2146 Lexi's Lane, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
930 sqft
Don't miss out in the sweet and cozy townhome in subdivision with well maintained grounds, large grassy areas, and assigned carports. Exterior paint was just finished 6-28-2020.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
821 Chicago Street
821 Chicago Street, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in a great Nampa location. Large pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer included, two-car garage, and separate lawn area. New carpeting throughout unit! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.

