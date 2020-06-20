All apartments in Boise
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6812 Irving Lane

6812 Irving Lane · (208) 908-9390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6812 Irving Lane, Boise, ID 83704

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6812 Irving Lane · Avail. Jun 27

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 984 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6812 Irving Lane Available 06/27/20 2-Bedroom Townhouse - This 2-story 2 bed/1.5 bath townhouse include a fireplace, laminate flooring, fenced-in patio, and breakfast bar. The townhouse is an end unit located next to a large common-area lawn shaded by large pine trees. It includes a 1-car garage. Conveniently located to shopping, downtown, Fairview Avenue and I-84. Tenants pay for power and gas; owner pays for water/sewer/trash and yard care. No smoking, no pets. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-908-9390 to schedule your personal viewing of this nice unit. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult. Security deposit $1100.

(RLNE3875955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 Irving Lane have any available units?
6812 Irving Lane has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
Is 6812 Irving Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Irving Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 Irving Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6812 Irving Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 6812 Irving Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6812 Irving Lane does offer parking.
Does 6812 Irving Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 Irving Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 Irving Lane have a pool?
No, 6812 Irving Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6812 Irving Lane have accessible units?
No, 6812 Irving Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 Irving Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6812 Irving Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6812 Irving Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6812 Irving Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
