Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4211 Vera Street

4211 Vera Street · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Vera Street, Boise, ID 83704
West Bench

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
W. Boise 3 bedroom/1 bath Duplex w/Double garage - This is an approx. 1150 sq.ft. remodeled duplex with updated bathroom. Separate large double garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Back yard is shared by both units so strongly prefer no pets. Owner pays for lawncare and water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays for gas & electricity and renters insurance.
One year lease required and then month to month. Quiet neighbor.
One block to Capitol High School. Go to www.atproperty.net to apply and to schedule an appt to see. Available now!

(RLNE5880640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Vera Street have any available units?
4211 Vera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
Is 4211 Vera Street currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Vera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Vera Street pet-friendly?
No, 4211 Vera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 4211 Vera Street offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Vera Street offers parking.
Does 4211 Vera Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 Vera Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Vera Street have a pool?
No, 4211 Vera Street does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Vera Street have accessible units?
No, 4211 Vera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Vera Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 Vera Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 Vera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4211 Vera Street does not have units with air conditioning.
