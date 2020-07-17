4211 Vera Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

W. Boise 3 bedroom/1 bath Duplex w/Double garage - This is an approx. 1150 sq.ft. remodeled duplex with updated bathroom. Separate large double garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Back yard is shared by both units so strongly prefer no pets. Owner pays for lawncare and water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays for gas & electricity and renters insurance.

One year lease required and then month to month. Quiet neighbor.

One block to Capitol High School. Go to www.atproperty.net to apply and to schedule an appt to see. Available now!



(RLNE5880640)