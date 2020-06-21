All apartments in Boise
328 Lexington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

328 Lexington

328 West Lexington Street · No Longer Available
Location

328 West Lexington Street, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bungalow Style Home in SE Boise - Great 4 bed property is close to everything - BSU, the greenbelt, shopping, and more! Charming wood floors, main level master with additional beds and laundry room in basement. W/D included. Tenants responsible for utilities. Large yard with lawn maintenance included.

Please follow the link below for a virtual tour of the property:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QOpsLxVpi2m_c_5wCpuJ6lxAeWWJ3s6B/view?usp=sharing

If you are interested in applying, please visit our website at www.urbancitymgt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3196869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Lexington have any available units?
328 Lexington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
Is 328 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
328 Lexington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Lexington pet-friendly?
No, 328 Lexington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 328 Lexington offer parking?
No, 328 Lexington does not offer parking.
Does 328 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Lexington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Lexington have a pool?
No, 328 Lexington does not have a pool.
Does 328 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 328 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Lexington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Lexington have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Lexington does not have units with air conditioning.
