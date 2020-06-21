328 Lexington

Amenities
Bungalow Style Home in SE Boise - Great 4 bed property is close to everything - BSU, the greenbelt, shopping, and more! Charming wood floors, main level master with additional beds and laundry room in basement. W/D included. Tenants responsible for utilities. Large yard with lawn maintenance included.
Please follow the link below for a virtual tour of the property:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QOpsLxVpi2m_c_5wCpuJ6lxAeWWJ3s6B/view?usp=sharing
If you are interested in applying, please visit our website at www.urbancitymgt.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3196869)