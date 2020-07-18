All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1100 W. Miller St.

1100 West Miller Street · (208) 908-9390
Location

1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID 83702
Downtown Boise City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1100 W. Miller St. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2164 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping. Walk out the front door and enjoy being a part of the downtown community or enjoy peaceful evenings with your pick of 3 patios with 360 views of mountains and the cultural center of downtown. Located minutes from the Boise Greenbelt and several large parks. Live at the center of it all!
The Residence: This 3-story unfurnished home, with open concept living on the second floor, has a kitchen, living room, dining room and patios made for entertaining. The great room offers comfort and style with high ceilings, a Norwegian wood stove and a kitchen that boasts high-end finishes with custom cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Enjoy coffee in the morning on the deck off the living room. The second floor master bedroom, with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, has its own wrap around deck. Second bedroom and full bathroom are also on the second floor. Third floor has third bedroom and a expansive roof-top patio with fantastic views of the city. Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet. Home includes washer/dryer (as is), two-car garage and carport. Use of private elevator may be negotiated. This is a one-of-a-kind home and rarely offered for rent. Tenant pays for all utilities and provides yard care. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-287-5050 to schedule your personal viewing of this fantastic home. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult. Security deposit is $2000.

(RLNE5903280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 W. Miller St. have any available units?
1100 W. Miller St. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 W. Miller St. have?
Some of 1100 W. Miller St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 W. Miller St. currently offering any rent specials?
1100 W. Miller St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 W. Miller St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 W. Miller St. is pet friendly.
Does 1100 W. Miller St. offer parking?
Yes, 1100 W. Miller St. offers parking.
Does 1100 W. Miller St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 W. Miller St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 W. Miller St. have a pool?
No, 1100 W. Miller St. does not have a pool.
Does 1100 W. Miller St. have accessible units?
No, 1100 W. Miller St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 W. Miller St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 W. Miller St. does not have units with dishwashers.
