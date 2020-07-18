Amenities

1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping. Walk out the front door and enjoy being a part of the downtown community or enjoy peaceful evenings with your pick of 3 patios with 360 views of mountains and the cultural center of downtown. Located minutes from the Boise Greenbelt and several large parks. Live at the center of it all!

The Residence: This 3-story unfurnished home, with open concept living on the second floor, has a kitchen, living room, dining room and patios made for entertaining. The great room offers comfort and style with high ceilings, a Norwegian wood stove and a kitchen that boasts high-end finishes with custom cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Enjoy coffee in the morning on the deck off the living room. The second floor master bedroom, with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, has its own wrap around deck. Second bedroom and full bathroom are also on the second floor. Third floor has third bedroom and a expansive roof-top patio with fantastic views of the city. Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet. Home includes washer/dryer (as is), two-car garage and carport. Use of private elevator may be negotiated. This is a one-of-a-kind home and rarely offered for rent. Tenant pays for all utilities and provides yard care. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-287-5050 to schedule your personal viewing of this fantastic home. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult. Security deposit is $2000.



