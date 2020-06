Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning

Fully Renovated Unique 1 bedroom Home w/ Shop - Incredible and unique 1 bedroom home with large garage/shop.

Home and shop have individual climate control with both heating and air conditioning in both!

Beautiful design and fully renovated ... updated with tranquil color scheme, granite counters, custom light fixtures, and all appliances including washer and dryer. Enjoy the New Sauna in shop area!!!!

Owner is comfortable with shop used for small approved business. All applicants must pass background check and be approved.

Don't hesitate...Renting for only $1250.00

Call (208) 777-9995 for tour schedule and to apply and reserve.



