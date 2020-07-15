All apartments in West Des Moines
Signature Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 AM

Signature Place

210 S Prairie View Dr · (515) 316-2191
Location

210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 S Prairie View Dr 423 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 210 S Prairie View Dr 815 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 210 S Prairie View Dr 824 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 S Prairie View Dr 326 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Signature Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
on-site laundry
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center. Featuring spacious floor plans and thoughtful details throughout, our homes are bright and sophisticated. From large windows that bring in plenty of natural light to a fully equipped kitchen with energy-efficient, stainless-steel appliances, the apartment homes for rent at Signature Place are brimming with luxurious details. Plus, our location is perfect. Located just 2 miles from the junction between Interstates 35, 80, and 235, Signature Place is an ideal launching off point no matter what your day holds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Speak with a member of our friendly leasing team for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Signature Place have any available units?
Signature Place has 4 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Signature Place have?
Some of Signature Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Signature Place currently offering any rent specials?
Signature Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Signature Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Signature Place is pet friendly.
Does Signature Place offer parking?
Yes, Signature Place offers parking.
Does Signature Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Signature Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Signature Place have a pool?
Yes, Signature Place has a pool.
Does Signature Place have accessible units?
No, Signature Place does not have accessible units.
Does Signature Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Signature Place has units with dishwashers.
