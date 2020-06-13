All apartments in West Des Moines
Find more places like 7505 Dakota Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Des Moines, IA
/
7505 Dakota Cir
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

7505 Dakota Cir

7505 Dakota Circle · (515) 978-1773 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Des Moines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7505 Dakota Circle, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7505 Dakota Cir · Avail. Aug 12

$1,950

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
7505 Dakota Cir Available 08/12/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Single Family home in West Des Moines - So much space! Check out this 4 Bed 3.5 bath home Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desired West Des Moines location within walking distance to Jordan Creek Mall. New paint throughout. As you enter the front door, with hardwood flooring throughout, you'll find that the kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The family room features large built-ins and fireplace. The upstairs includes a master suite with a full bathroom and walk-in-closet, two additional large bedrooms and another full bath. The finished basement includes a large family room with french doors that open to the fourth bedroom and an additional full bathroom. Check out the bonus room as well. You could call it a gym or an office. The backyard includes a maintenance free deck and is completely fenced in.

Pets allowed. Pet security deposit $350, Total pet rent $40.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5861749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 Dakota Cir have any available units?
7505 Dakota Cir has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 7505 Dakota Cir have?
Some of 7505 Dakota Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 Dakota Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Dakota Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Dakota Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7505 Dakota Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7505 Dakota Cir offer parking?
No, 7505 Dakota Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7505 Dakota Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 Dakota Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Dakota Cir have a pool?
No, 7505 Dakota Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7505 Dakota Cir have accessible units?
No, 7505 Dakota Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Dakota Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7505 Dakota Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7505 Dakota Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50266
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Broadmoor at Jordan Creek
6565 Wistful Vista Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Robin Hill
2000 Westown Pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Colonial Village
1340 42nd St
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Similar Pages

West Des Moines 1 BedroomsWest Des Moines 2 Bedrooms
West Des Moines Apartments with BalconiesWest Des Moines Pet Friendly Places
West Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAWindsor Heights, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity