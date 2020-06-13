Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

7505 Dakota Cir Available 08/12/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Single Family home in West Des Moines - So much space! Check out this 4 Bed 3.5 bath home Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desired West Des Moines location within walking distance to Jordan Creek Mall. New paint throughout. As you enter the front door, with hardwood flooring throughout, you'll find that the kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The family room features large built-ins and fireplace. The upstairs includes a master suite with a full bathroom and walk-in-closet, two additional large bedrooms and another full bath. The finished basement includes a large family room with french doors that open to the fourth bedroom and an additional full bathroom. Check out the bonus room as well. You could call it a gym or an office. The backyard includes a maintenance free deck and is completely fenced in.



Pets allowed. Pet security deposit $350, Total pet rent $40.



Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.



Goodall Properties, LLC

www.GoodallProperties.com

3233 Ashworth Rd

Waukee, IA 50263

515-978-1773

Licensed In Iowa



(RLNE5861749)