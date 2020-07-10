All apartments in North Liberty
2250 West Lake Road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:42 PM

2250 West Lake Road

2250 Westlake Rd · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2250 Westlake Rd, North Liberty, IA 52317

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit APT 203 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020**
SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21
**SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date.

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2250 #301] https://youtu.be/sZAOMw0Jm4k
**NOTE: 2250 #301 is of a top floor unit.
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2210 #103] https://youtu.be/P6XlOJV2hHM
**NOTE: 2210 #103 is of a ground floor unit

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building with central air inside. The unique floor plan features large kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, pantry, ample cabinetry and space for a dining room table. Bedrooms are spacious and master features walk-in closet with en suite. Large deck off living room AND master bedroom. In unit washer and dryer included. Large garage and plenty of off street parking included in rent. Internet from Big Dog TV & Internet also included in rent. Quick access to i-380 with nearby convenience stores, restaurants and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
• INTERNET (Big Dog TV & Internet/MediaCom) - Bring Your Own Router!

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of North Liberty

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 West Lake Road have any available units?
2250 West Lake Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2250 West Lake Road have?
Some of 2250 West Lake Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 West Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
2250 West Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 West Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 West Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 2250 West Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 2250 West Lake Road offers parking.
Does 2250 West Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 West Lake Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 West Lake Road have a pool?
No, 2250 West Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 2250 West Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 2250 West Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 West Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 West Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2250 West Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2250 West Lake Road has units with air conditioning.
