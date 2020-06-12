/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:23 PM
98 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Liberty, IA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1010 Rachael Street, #304
1010 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$945
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - This is a beautiful, 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in North Liberty. Stainless steel appliances. Deck. Fireplace. Unit comes with one-car garage. Dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer included. Deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
419 W Zeller St
419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Wickham
1 Unit Available
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Wickham
1 Unit Available
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [SIMLAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Penn
1 Unit Available
805 Blue Sky Drive
805 Blue Sky Drive, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable] 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
560 Penn Court
560 Penn Court, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
842 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 - Early Move-in Negotiable** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Wickham
1 Unit Available
30 Zeller Crossing
30 Zeller Crossing, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
865 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour -> https://youtu.be/NBMzyYBsNE8 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Wickham
1 Unit Available
280 Sadler Lane
280 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1177 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air, spacious living room with walkout patio and fireplace.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
480 Madison Avenue, #11
480 Madison Avenue, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
480 Madison Avenue, #11 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1,000+ square foot 2-Bedroom / 2-Bath Condo in North Liberty - Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Condominium includes in unit laundry, gas fireplace, large deck, ceiling fans, central air/heat,
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
870 W Cherry Street, #2
870 West Cherry Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1020 sqft
870 W Cherry St #2 Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in North Liberty - Built in the mid 2000's, this condo still looks brand new. Ground floor, with a spacious walk-out patio.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 Penn Court, #8
505 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
842 sqft
505 Penn Court, #8 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom condo in North Liberty - Clean 2-bedroom, 1-bath, 2nd-floor condo conveniently located close to I-380 Corridor, walking trails, shops, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Wickham
1 Unit Available
145 Sugar Creek Lane
145 Sugar Creek Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 145 Sugar Creek Lane in North Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of North Liberty
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
588 Prairie Drive
588 Prairie Dr, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
588 Prairie Drive Available 06/15/20 Brand New 2 bedroom unit in Tiffin - You'll appreciate the energy efficiency of this unit. Built in 2020, this home is just getting the finishing touches and will be ready soon.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2268 Holiday Rd. #405
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$890
872 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd. #405 Available 08/01/20 2268 Holiday Rd #405, Coralville, IA - 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2262 Holiday Rd #107
2262 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
891 sqft
2262 Holiday Rd #107 Available 08/01/20 2262 Holiday Rd #107, Coralville, IA - Desirable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with spacious bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, breakfast bar, living room gas fireplace, leisurely deck, 1 car garage
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
1502 21st Ave Pl
1502 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
768 sqft
1502 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1502 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Do you want to be close to everything? This spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath main-level unit has it.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2266 Holiday Rd #303
2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
891 sqft
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
669 Westwinds Drive
669 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1191 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/27/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21 -= NEW FLOORING + NEW PAINT =- [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
University of Iowa
1 Unit Available
Aspire at West Campus I & II
158 Hawkeye Court, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$679
906 sqft
On bus route. Close to UIHC. Great walking trails around and dog park at the complex. Sublease is for 1 bedroom in a 2 bedroom apartment. However, second room is currently empty so you can rent the whole property. Water included.
