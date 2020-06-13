114 Apartments for rent in North Liberty, IA with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and in unit washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1662 Vandello Circle
1662 Vandello Circle, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1909 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in North Liberty! This multi-floor 0-lot home features central air and a connected garage. The kitchen has LVP flooring and a full suite of appliances including Dishwasher and microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
2190 West Lake Road
2190 West Lake Road, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2300 #201] https://youtu.be/P3__PQzMjT4 NOTE: 2190 #202 has washer & dryer located in the kitchen/dining room area. Video shows laundry located in the master bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [SIMLAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Penn
1 Unit Available
805 Blue Sky Drive
805 Blue Sky Drive, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable] 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
560 Penn Court
560 Penn Court, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
842 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 - Early Move-in Negotiable** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
280 Sadler Lane
280 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1220 Mary Lane
1220 Mary Lane, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhome located in North Liberty. This multi-floor townhome is newer development and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1207 Leann Circle
1207 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2508 sqft
4 Bed/3.5 Bath Zero Lot in Great North Liberty Location! - Fabulous zero-lot in Dahnovan Estates near the new Liberty High School. Open main level with spacious living room with electric fireplace and large kitchen. Covered deck off dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1645 Timberwolf Dr
1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2653 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1115 Leann Cir
1115 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2190 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom 3 bath Unit Available Nov 15th! - Large and efficient ranch plan with full finished walk-out basement. The main level has two bedrooms, the master has a private bath and walk-in closet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1010 Rachael Street, #304
1010 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$945
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - This is a beautiful, 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in North Liberty. Stainless steel appliances. Deck. Fireplace. Unit comes with one-car garage. Dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer included. Deck.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Penn
1 Unit Available
413 West Zeller Street - 413
413 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$990
975 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a great location in North Liberty. Step outside to the associations huge lawn area that connects to the main bike trail through town. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants/bars, ice cream shop.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
480 Madison Avenue, #11
480 Madison Avenue, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
480 Madison Avenue, #11 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1,000+ square foot 2-Bedroom / 2-Bath Condo in North Liberty - Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Condominium includes in unit laundry, gas fireplace, large deck, ceiling fans, central air/heat,

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
870 W Cherry Street, #2
870 West Cherry Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1020 sqft
870 W Cherry St #2 Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in North Liberty - Built in the mid 2000's, this condo still looks brand new. Ground floor, with a spacious walk-out patio.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 Penn Court, #8
505 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
842 sqft
505 Penn Court, #8 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom condo in North Liberty - Clean 2-bedroom, 1-bath, 2nd-floor condo conveniently located close to I-380 Corridor, walking trails, shops, and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of North Liberty

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1981 Ollinger Drive
1981 Ollinger Drive, Coralville, IA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3021 sqft
Stunning Executive 5 Bedroom Home in Coralville - This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house can be your home. Featuring an open floor plan, custom built-ins, oversized white trim, and hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of North Liberty
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
758 Westwinds Drive
758 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! Uniform features of a Trailridge condo include a kitchen with refrigerator, range oven and garbage disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
734 Westwinds Drive
734 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #4] https://youtu.be/IjBsVUkNG2E [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 801 #4] https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Liberty, IA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Liberty renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

