/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:51 PM
72 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Liberty, IA
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and in unit washer and dryer.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1207 Leann Circle
1207 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bed/3.5 Bath Zero Lot in Great North Liberty Location! - Fabulous zero-lot in Dahnovan Estates near the new Liberty High School. Open main level with spacious living room with electric fireplace and large kitchen. Covered deck off dining area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1782 Sara Ct
1782 Sara Court, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
1782 Sara Ct Available 08/01/20 Large North Liberty Townhouse - This is a lightly lived in, beautiful North Liberty zero lot line. Open floor plan on the main level. Laminate wood floors. Master suite with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer provided.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1645 Timberwolf Dr
1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1115 Leann Cir
1115 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
Newer 4 Bedroom 3 bath Unit Available Nov 15th! - Large and efficient ranch plan with full finished walk-out basement. The main level has two bedrooms, the master has a private bath and walk-in closet.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1662 Vandello Circle
1662 Vandello Circle, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1909 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in North Liberty! This multi-floor 0-lot home features central air and a connected garage. The kitchen has LVP flooring and a full suite of appliances including Dishwasher and microwave.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2190 West Lake Road
2190 West Lake Road, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2300 #201] https://youtu.be/P3__PQzMjT4 NOTE: 2190 #202 has washer & dryer located in the kitchen/dining room area. Video shows laundry located in the master bathroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Penn
1 Unit Available
1220 Mary Lane
1220 Mary Lane, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhome located in North Liberty. This multi-floor townhome is newer development and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Penn
1 Unit Available
413 West Zeller Street - 413
413 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$990
975 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a great location in North Liberty. Step outside to the associations huge lawn area that connects to the main bike trail through town. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants/bars, ice cream shop.
Results within 1 mile of North Liberty
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1981 Ollinger Drive
1981 Ollinger Drive, Coralville, IA
Stunning Executive 5 Bedroom Home in Coralville - This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house can be your home. Featuring an open floor plan, custom built-ins, oversized white trim, and hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of North Liberty
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coralville
1 Unit Available
612 3rd Ave
612 3rd Avenue, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
612 3rd Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - 3 Bedroom 1 bath house available August 1st. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow removal. (RLNE5821069)
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coralville
1 Unit Available
807 7th Ave.
807 7th Avenue, Coralville, IA
807 7th Ave. Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS DUPLEX - 4Bed/1.75Bath, Hardwood Floors & Carpet, Cats OK - Perfect for responsible grad students, med students or professionals.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2281 Holiday Road
2281 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2281 Holiday Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in Coralville - This 3-level duplex is in a great location on Holiday Rd. in Coralville, close to shopping and I-80/I-380/North Liberty. 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
2130 10th St
2130 10th Street, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
2130 10th St Available 09/01/20 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex in Coralville - 3-bedrooms (2 up top and one on lower level), 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, screened-in deck, lower level walk-out basement onto patio, back yard, and all the creature
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
1431 Kodiak Ct
1431 Kodiak Court, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
1431 Kodiak Ct Available 08/01/20 1431 Kodiak Ct Coralville, IA 52241 - Coralville two-story zero lot is located near the Coralridge mall, great restaurants, and instant access to shopping. Just a hop to I-80, and U of I Hospitals and clinics.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University of Iowa
1 Unit Available
1064 Newton Road
1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !! JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA ! 3 Bedroom Apts.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
726 Arch Rock Rd
726 Arch Rock Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
726 Arch Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - This Beautiful newer construction spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located on the north side of Iowa City.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
985 Manitou Trail
985 Manitou Trail, Iowa City, IA
985 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available this summer! - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1041 Manitou Trail
1041 Manitou Trail, Iowa City, IA
1041 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available August 1 - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village and available in May.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Northwest
1 Unit Available
612 Westwinds Drive
612 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1191 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT] https://youtu.be/cBTrDpv7tuo 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in Iowa City.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Downtown Coralville
1 Unit Available
1707 2nd street
1707 2nd St, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
1707 2nd Street, Coralville, IA. Large, open floor plan, approx. 2,200 sq. ft. Water is included with the rent. Internet is available for $30 per month. Three bedroom, two bath with large two car attached garage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1587 McCleary Lane
1587 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
**One month free with a 13 month lease** **We allow short term leases** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1477 McCleary Lane
1477 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1490 sqft
**One month free with a 13 month lease** **We allow short term leases** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Weber
1 Unit Available
929 Ryan Court
929 Ryan Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 929 Ryan Court in Iowa City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
North Liberty 1 BedroomsNorth Liberty 2 BedroomsNorth Liberty 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Liberty 3 Bedrooms
North Liberty Apartments with BalconyNorth Liberty Apartments with GarageNorth Liberty Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Liberty Apartments with Parking