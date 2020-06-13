Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

89 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Liberty, IA

Finding an apartment in North Liberty that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
Penn
1 Unit Available
413 West Zeller Street - 413
413 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a great location in North Liberty. Step outside to the associations huge lawn area that connects to the main bike trail through town. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants/bars, ice cream shop.

Last updated June 13
Penn
1 Unit Available
1645 Timberwolf Dr
1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2653 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage.

Last updated June 13
Penn
1 Unit Available
1115 Leann Cir
1115 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2190 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom 3 bath Unit Available Nov 15th! - Large and efficient ranch plan with full finished walk-out basement. The main level has two bedrooms, the master has a private bath and walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13
Penn
1 Unit Available
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.

Last updated June 13
Penn
1 Unit Available
1207 Leann Circle
1207 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2508 sqft
4 Bed/3.5 Bath Zero Lot in Great North Liberty Location! - Fabulous zero-lot in Dahnovan Estates near the new Liberty High School. Open main level with spacious living room with electric fireplace and large kitchen. Covered deck off dining area.

Last updated June 13
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1782 Sara Ct
1782 Sara Court, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
1782 Sara Ct Available 08/01/20 Large North Liberty Townhouse - This is a lightly lived in, beautiful North Liberty zero lot line. Open floor plan on the main level. Laminate wood floors. Master suite with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer provided.

Last updated June 13
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and in unit washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2190 West Lake Road
2190 West Lake Road, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2300 #201] https://youtu.be/P3__PQzMjT4 NOTE: 2190 #202 has washer & dryer located in the kitchen/dining room area. Video shows laundry located in the master bathroom.

Last updated June 13
Penn
1 Unit Available
805 Blue Sky Drive
805 Blue Sky Drive, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable] 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
560 Penn Court
560 Penn Court, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
842 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 - Early Move-in Negotiable** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen.

Last updated June 13
Penn
1 Unit Available
1220 Mary Lane
1220 Mary Lane, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhome located in North Liberty. This multi-floor townhome is newer development and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
480 Madison Avenue, #11
480 Madison Avenue, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
480 Madison Avenue, #11 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1,000+ square foot 2-Bedroom / 2-Bath Condo in North Liberty - Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Condominium includes in unit laundry, gas fireplace, large deck, ceiling fans, central air/heat,
Results within 5 miles of North Liberty
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.

Last updated June 13
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
726 Arch Rock Rd
726 Arch Rock Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
726 Arch Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - This Beautiful newer construction spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located on the north side of Iowa City.

Last updated June 13
Coralville
1 Unit Available
612 3rd Ave
612 3rd Avenue, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
612 3rd Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - 3 Bedroom 1 bath house available August 1st. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow removal. (RLNE5821069)

Last updated June 13
Coralville
1 Unit Available
807 7th Ave.
807 7th Avenue, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
807 7th Ave. Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS DUPLEX - 4Bed/1.75Bath, Hardwood Floors & Carpet, Cats OK - Perfect for responsible grad students, med students or professionals.

Last updated June 13
Northwest
1 Unit Available
758 Westwinds Drive
758 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! Uniform features of a Trailridge condo include a kitchen with refrigerator, range oven and garbage disposal.

Last updated June 13
Northwest
1 Unit Available
734 Westwinds Drive
734 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #4] https://youtu.be/IjBsVUkNG2E [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 801 #4] https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.

Last updated June 13
Northwest
1 Unit Available
326 Finkbine Lane
326 Finkbine Lane, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
680 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 3rd floor [TOP] unit features living room with large window and in-wall AC/Boiler Heat.

Last updated June 13
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
1449 Ozark Ridge
1449 Ozark Ridge, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2445 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath Zero Lot is located just 2 miles from Interstate 80 and the Coral Ridge Mall, available July 22nd.

Last updated June 13
Manville Heights
1 Unit Available
1644 Foster Road
1644 Foster Rd, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
**One month free with a 12 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood. Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
2179 Willenbrock Circle
2179 Willenbrock Circle, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
*** TOP FLOOR*** **One month free with a 13 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.

Last updated June 13
Downtown Coralville
1 Unit Available
1707 2nd street
1707 2nd St, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
1707 2nd Street, Coralville, IA. Large, open floor plan, approx. 2,200 sq. ft. Water is included with the rent. Internet is available for $30 per month. Three bedroom, two bath with large two car attached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Liberty, IA

Finding an apartment in North Liberty that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

