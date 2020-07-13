Apartment List
/
IA
/
north liberty
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

129 Apartments for rent in North Liberty, IA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Liberty apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
2250 West Lake Road
2250 Westlake Rd, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21 **SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2250 #301] https://youtu.be/sZAOMw0Jm4k **NOTE: 2250 #301 is of a top floor unit.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Wickham
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and a detached garage.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Wickham
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and a detached garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Wickham
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Penn
419 W Zeller St
419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Penn
431 West Zeller Street - 1
431 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1256 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a convenient location in North Liberty. Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry and full bath upstair. 1 bedroom on the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Penn
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Penn
413 West Zeller Street - 413
413 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a great location in North Liberty. Step outside to the associations huge lawn area that connects to the main bike trail through town. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants/bars, ice cream shop.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
480 Madison Avenue, #11
480 Madison Avenue, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
480 Madison Avenue, #11 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1,000+ square foot 2-Bedroom / 2-Bath Condo in North Liberty - Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Condominium includes in unit laundry, gas fireplace, large deck, ceiling fans, central air/heat,

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 Penn Court, #8
505 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
842 sqft
505 Penn Court, #8 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom condo in North Liberty - Clean 2-bedroom, 1-bath, 2nd-floor condo conveniently located close to I-380 Corridor, walking trails, shops, and restaurants.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Wickham
280 Sadler Lane
280 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and a detached garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wickham
870 W Cherry Street, #2
870 West Cherry Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1020 sqft
FALL 2020! Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in North Liberty - Built in the mid 2000's, this condo still looks brand new. Ground floor, with a spacious walk-out patio. Located close to shopping, dining, parks, and schools.
Results within 5 miles of North Liberty
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Kirkwood
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1215 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
326 Finkbine Lane
326 Finkbine Lane, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
680 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567147?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2264 Holiday Road
2264 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
885 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1289088?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University of Iowa
1064 Newton Road
1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !! JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL… JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA ! 3 Bedroom Apts.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
985 Manitou Trail
985 Manitou Trail, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
1833 sqft
985 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available this summer! - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
588 Prairie Drive
588 Prairie Dr, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
Brand New 2 bedroom unit in Tiffin - You'll appreciate the energy efficiency of this unit. Built in 2020, this home is just getting the finishing touches and will be ready soon.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2268 Holiday Rd #406
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
872 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd #406 Available 08/10/20 2268 Holiday Rd #406, Coralville, IA 52241 - Second floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kirkwood
1104 21st Ave Pl
1104 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
1 Bedroom
$655
1104 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1104 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Spacious upper level one bedroom, one bathroom unit with off-street parking. Close to bus routes, shopping, Hy-Vee and many restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
2873 Coral Court
2873 Coral Court, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
886 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345896?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
1041 Manitou Trail
1041 Manitou Trail, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
1833 sqft
1041 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available August 1 - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village and available in May.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Liberty, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Liberty apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Liberty 1 BedroomsNorth Liberty 2 BedroomsNorth Liberty 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Liberty 3 Bedrooms
North Liberty Apartments with BalconyNorth Liberty Apartments with GarageNorth Liberty Apartments with Parking
North Liberty Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Liberty Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Liberty Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAIowa City, IA
Muscatine, IA
Marion, IA