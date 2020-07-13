/
pet friendly apartments
62 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Liberty, IA
1 Unit Available
2250 West Lake Road
2250 Westlake Rd, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21 **SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2250 #301] https://youtu.be/sZAOMw0Jm4k **NOTE: 2250 #301 is of a top floor unit.
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
Wickham
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
Penn
431 West Zeller Street - 1
431 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1256 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a convenient location in North Liberty. Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry and full bath upstair. 1 bedroom on the main level.
1 Unit Available
Penn
413 West Zeller Street - 413
413 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a great location in North Liberty. Step outside to the associations huge lawn area that connects to the main bike trail through town. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants/bars, ice cream shop.
1 Unit Available
480 Madison Avenue, #11
480 Madison Avenue, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
480 Madison Avenue, #11 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1,000+ square foot 2-Bedroom / 2-Bath Condo in North Liberty - Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Condominium includes in unit laundry, gas fireplace, large deck, ceiling fans, central air/heat,
Results within 5 miles of North Liberty
Verified
4 Units Available
Kirkwood
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1215 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.
1 Unit Available
Northwest
326 Finkbine Lane
326 Finkbine Lane, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
680 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567147?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City.
1 Unit Available
523 Kimberlite Street
523 Kimberlite Street, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
858 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21 **SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date. [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/BZlJeG_rN6s 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom secured access condo located in Tiffin.
1 Unit Available
Manville Heights
1644 Foster Road
1644 Foster Rd, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
**One month free with a 12 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood. Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
2179 Willenbrock Circle
2179 Willenbrock Circle, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
*** TOP FLOOR*** **One month free with a 13 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
1587 McCleary Lane
1587 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
**One month free with a 13 month lease** **We allow short term leases** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
1477 McCleary Lane
1477 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1490 sqft
**One month free with a 13 month lease** **We allow short term leases** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
1515 McCleary Lane
1515 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom FIRST FLOOR condo located in the desirable Peninsula Neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Weber
863 Kennedy Pkwy
863 Kennedy Parkway, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3299 sqft
863 Kennedy Pkwy Available 07/15/20 Impressive 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home for Immediate Rental! - Impressive ranch style home located in Cardinal Ridge Subdivision near Borlaug Elementary school.
Results within 10 miles of North Liberty
1 Unit Available
Melrose
209 Myrtle Avenue
209 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 209] https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
Eastside
505 South Scott Boulevard
505 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #505] https://youtu.be/u_7lWatK2TA [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #469] https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
Eastside
507 South Scott Boulevard
507 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #507] https://youtu.be/Xs46ciOtqaQ [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
Eastside
463 South Scott Boulevard
463 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.be/Zy64KEfvW3c [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
Eastside
468 Peterson Street
468 Peterson Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.be/Zy64KEfvW3c [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
247 Brentwood Drive
247 Brentwood Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1742 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This [end unit] town house is located on the east side of Iowa City and features a fireplace in the living room along with walk out patio.
1 Unit Available
Northside
807 East Market Street
807 East Market Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,025
1596 sqft
This advertisement is for a Westwinds Real Estate tenant looking for an additional roommate for the start of the 8/1/20 lease. Copy this link to your browser to visit the advertisement and obtain the contact information of the tenant. https://homes.
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2601 Westwinds Drive
2601 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2601 Westwinds Drive #05 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
Northwest
1820 West Benton Street
1820 West Benton Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT - 3BD RM as opposed to 2 BD RM + DEN] -> https://youtu.be/ee_7dcHaQhw 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
