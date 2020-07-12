182 Apartments for rent in East, Johnston, IA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
$
27 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1426 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4891 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Apartment 4
4891 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $675 deposit and first month rent free! UNIT DESCRIPTION Great Neighborhood, Walking distance from Johnston Schools 4891 NW 62ND AVE, JOHNSTON, IA 50131 $675.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Apartment 3
4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $725 deposit and first month rent free! UNIT DESCRIPTION Great Neighborhood, Walking distance from Johnston Schools 4623 NW 62ND AVE, JOHNSTON, IA 50131 $725.
Results within 1 mile of East
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Winwood
6031 Meadow Crest Dr, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
Just off I-80 and I-35 near Jordan Creek Town Center, Saylorville Lake, and the Iowa Event Center. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and private entrances. Certified crime-free housing community.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6814 Jack London Drive
6814 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6814 Jack London Drive Available 09/07/20 $2400/- Credit. 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse with 2-Car Attached Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6850 Jack London Drive
6850 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1145 sqft
6850 Jack London Drive Available 09/07/20 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - Recently Built 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse. Rent $1,295 (per month) Square Footage: 1140 sq.ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6834 Jack London Drive
6834 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6834 Jack London Drive Available 08/07/20 Upto $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 7/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE! $50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6826 Jack London Drive
6826 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6826 Jack London Drive Available 05/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage.
Results within 5 miles of East
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$679
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$728
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
885 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
40 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1381 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
10 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$838
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
$
13 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$679
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$921
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
26 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Plaza Manor
3821 66th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
634 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-35, schools and shopping. This community is only a half a mile from Merle Hay Mall. On-site amenities include ample storage and private laundry. Green space and kids area provided.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$860
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
38 Units Available
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.

