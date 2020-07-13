/
apartments with pool
70 Apartments for rent in Johnston, IA with pool
28 Units Available
East
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1426 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
11 Units Available
Southwest
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$860
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Contact for Availability
Central
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Contact for Availability
Central
Winwood
6031 Meadow Crest Dr, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
Just off I-80 and I-35 near Jordan Creek Town Center, Saylorville Lake, and the Iowa Event Center. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and private entrances. Certified crime-free housing community.
13 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$679
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$921
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Lower Beaver
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Beaverdale
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
8 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
Studio
$839
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1087 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
10 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$838
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$898
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$679
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$728
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
4 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$938
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
26 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
9 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
38 Units Available
Beaverdale
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$776
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
5 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
925 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
1 Unit Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
8 Units Available
Robin Hill
2000 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1038 sqft
Near I-235. This pet-friendly community offers ample green space. Each apartment features a private balcony or patio. Controlled access provided. On-site pool and sundeck, three-hole disc golf and courtyard provided. Fireplaces available.
3 Units Available
Windsor Heights
Windsor Square by Broadmoor
900 65th St, Windsor Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$890
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1031 sqft
Minutes from Drake and Des Moines University, Windsor Square Apartments offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Within each home, you will enjoy large walk in closets and washer and dryer.
3 Units Available
North of Grand
Four Seasons Apartments II
641 35th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
5 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$972
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
1 Unit Available
Sherman Hill
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
962 sqft
2000 High St 1-200 Available 08/01/20 Second Story Large Two Bedroom - Pets Welcome-No Weight Limit or Breed Restrictions Surface Parking Included with Rent Elevator in Building Close to Downtown Live by Work & Play Onsite Gym Dog Park and
5 Units Available
North of Grand
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
