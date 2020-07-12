/
192 Apartments for rent in Southwest, Johnston, IA
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$860
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
6030 Bremen Ct # 2
6030 Bremen Court, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1014 sqft
6030 Bremen Ct # 2 Available 09/14/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo w/ Garage - Spacious, convenient, and affordable living!!!! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Johnston offers an open floor plan with over 1,000 square feet of living space and a 1
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$679
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$921
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
8307 Brookview Place
8307 Brookview Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1327 sqft
- 2 Car Attached Garage - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included - Snow Removal Included - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609
3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$898
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
$679
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$728
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1426 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$725
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$838
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
Studio
$827
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1087 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$938
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Plaza Manor
3821 66th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
634 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Located near I-35, schools and shopping. This community is only a half a mile from Merle Hay Mall. On-site amenities include ample storage and private laundry. Green space and kids area provided.
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$715
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$776
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Robin Hill
2000 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1038 sqft
Near I-235. This pet-friendly community offers ample green space. Each apartment features a private balcony or patio. Controlled access provided. On-site pool and sundeck, three-hole disc golf and courtyard provided. Fireplaces available.
Windsor Square by Broadmoor
900 65th St, Windsor Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$890
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1031 sqft
Minutes from Drake and Des Moines University, Windsor Square Apartments offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Within each home, you will enjoy large walk in closets and washer and dryer.
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$755
792 sqft
A quiet community that's close to area schools and parks with woodland surrounding it. On-site fitness center, pool, sundeck and playground provided. Easy access to area amenities. Spacious interiors with sliding glass doors.