6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive

6933 Daniel Defoe Dr · (515) 203-4200
Location

6933 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA 50131
North District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 08/07/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 5/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!

$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR. (TOTAL $600/- CREDIT)
$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR 2 YEAR LEASE.
COMBINE BOTH CREDITS FOR $100/- MONTH DISCOUNT FOR THE ENTIRE 2 YEARS (TOTAL $2400/- CREDIT

REGULAR RENT IS $1450/- PER MONTH.

The Ridge at Johnston Commons. Available! Call 515-203-4200 For Details

Square Footage: 1440 sq.ft.

The Ridge offers spacious three bedroom townhomes with contemporary interiors, open living spaces and master suites. Each townhome boasts an attached two-car garage so you never have to worry about parking. Our professional management and maintenance teams pride themselves on consistently delivering outstanding customer service. Call today to discover your home at The Ridge at Johnston Commons!

TOWNHOME FEATURES

-Brand New Construction
-Open Kitchen and Living Areas
-Contemporary Interiors
-Master Suite
-Spacious Closets
-Designer Appliances
-Window Coverings Provided
-Two-Car Attached Garages
-Pet Friendly
-Near Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment
-Minutes to Interstates/Highways
-Near Johnston City Library
-Close to the Johnston Middle School and the new High School.
-RIGHT NEXT TO PIONEER AND JOHN DEERE. Ask for Special incentives for Pioneer and John Deere Employees.
-Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Trash Included.
-INTERNET INCLUDED.
-Exceptional Customer Service.
-Near Saylorville Lake.

-Main Level has open floor plan.
-Kitchen has upgraded appliances. All appliances (oven range, refrigerator. microwave, dishwasher) are included.
-Large and bright family room, and dining area. There is a half bath on this level.
-Upper level has a large master bedroom with desk area, walk in closet and attached bathroom.
- There are two additional bedrooms.
-There is a second full bath upstairs.
-Washer and dryer are included on this level.
-Landlord pays HOA dues which takes care of lawn, snow removal, internet and trash service. Monthly rent is $1,450. One year lease.
-Security deposit: $1,000.
-Pets at additional monthly fee.

This home is: -Close to Urbandale, Clive, Waukee, West Des Moines, Ankeny or downtown Des Moines.

We have several similar units in Ankeny, Grimes, Pleasant Hill and Johnston - just ask. Images may be representative and of similar property.

Other Keywords: Townhome, Townhouse, Condo, Apartment, House, Home, Urbandale, Altoona, Waukee, West Des Moines.

(RLNE4153211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive have any available units?
6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive have?
Some of 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive does offer parking.
Does 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive have a pool?
No, 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
