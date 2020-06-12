/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:28 PM
131 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Johnston, IA
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Southwest
16 Units Available
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
East
37 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
10320 Norfolk Dr #4
10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
East
1 Unit Available
4891 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Apartment 4
4891 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $675 deposit and first month rent free! UNIT DESCRIPTION Great Neighborhood, Walking distance from Johnston Schools 4891 NW 62ND AVE, JOHNSTON, IA 50131 $675.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
East
1 Unit Available
4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Apartment 3
4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $725 deposit and first month rent free! UNIT DESCRIPTION Great Neighborhood, Walking distance from Johnston Schools 4623 NW 62ND AVE, JOHNSTON, IA 50131 $725.
Results within 1 mile of Johnston
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower Beaver
3 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$745
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
15 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$691
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Beaverdale
13 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Results within 5 miles of Johnston
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Woodland Heights
10 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Plaza Manor
3821 66th St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$715
634 sqft
Located near I-35, schools and shopping. This community is only a half a mile from Merle Hay Mall. On-site amenities include ample storage and private laundry. Green space and kids area provided.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Waterbury
1 Unit Available
5050 Ingersoll Ave
5050 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$799
850 sqft
Garden level apartment with private entrance. Cute apartment available in prime area on Ingersoll Ave. Parking space included! Located close to everything at 5050 Ingersoll. Super cute building with availability as a rarity! Heat included.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$933
944 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Polk City Apartments
318 East Van Dorn Street, Polk City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
$750 Rent! Move in Ready! - Rent Ready Unit!! Newly painted!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
$
Grimes
13 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$931
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
22 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1087 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$735
1034 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
Welcome to The Club at Washington Heights Apartments in West Des Moines, Iowa! With our spacious apartments, variety of floorplans and oversized balconies and patios, The Club at Washington Heights makes the perfect large oasis for you.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 03:40pm
Woodland Heights
6 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
925 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Similar Pages
Johnston 1 BedroomsJohnston 2 BedroomsJohnston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJohnston 3 BedroomsJohnston Accessible Apartments
Johnston Apartments with BalconyJohnston Apartments with GarageJohnston Apartments with GymJohnston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJohnston Apartments with Move-in Specials