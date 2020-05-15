Amenities

6834 Jack London Drive Available 08/07/20 Upto $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 5/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!



$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR. (TOTAL $600/- CREDIT)

$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR 2 YEAR LEASE.

COMBINE BOTH CREDITS FOR $100/- MONTH DISCOUNT FOR THE ENTIRE 2 YEARS (TOTAL $2400/- CREDIT)



REGULAR RENT IS $1450/- PER MONTH.



The Ridge at Johnston Commons. Available! Call 515-203-4200 For Details



Square Footage: 1440 sq.ft.



The Ridge offers spacious three bedroom townhomes with contemporary interiors, open living spaces and master suites. Each townhome boasts an attached two-car garage so you never have to worry about parking. Our professional management and maintenance teams pride themselves on consistently delivering outstanding customer service. Call today to discover your home at The Ridge at Johnston Commons!



TOWNHOME FEATURES



-Brand New Construction

-Open Kitchen and Living Areas

-Contemporary Interiors

-Master Suite

-Spacious Closets

-Designer Appliances

-Window Coverings Provided

-Two-Car Attached Garages

-Pet Friendly

-Near Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment

-Minutes to Interstates/Highways

-Near Johnston City Library

-Close to the Johnston Middle School and the new High School.

-RIGHT NEXT TO PIONEER AND JOHN DEERE. Ask for Special incentives for Pioneer and John Deere Employees.

-Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Trash Included.

-INTERNET INCLUDED.

-Exceptional Customer Service.

-Near Saylorville Lake.



-Main Level has open floor plan.

-Kitchen has upgraded appliances. All appliances (oven range, refrigerator. microwave, dishwasher) are included.

-Large and bright family room, and dining area. There is a half bath on this level.

-Upper level has a large master bedroom with desk area, walk in closet and attached bathroom.

- There are two additional bedrooms.

-There is a second full bath upstairs.

-Washer and dryer are included on this level.

-Landlord pays HOA dues which takes care of lawn, snow removal and trash service. Monthly rent is $1,450. One year lease.

-Security deposit: $1,000 (or 1 month rent depending on credit).

-Available Immediately.

-Pets at additional monthly fee.



This home is: -Close to Urbandale, Clive, Waukee, West Des Moines, Ankeny or downtown Des Moines.



We have several similar units in Ankeny, Grimes, Pleasant Hill and Johnston - just ask. Images may be representative and of similar property.

Promotional offer for new customers only.

