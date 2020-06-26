Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4310 Wakonda Pkwy
4310 Wakonda Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
4310 Wakonda Parkway, Des Moines, IA 50315
Watrous South
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4310 Wakonda Pkwy Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Home -
(RLNE5887679)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4310 Wakonda Pkwy have any available units?
4310 Wakonda Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Des Moines, IA
.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Des Moines Rent Report
.
Is 4310 Wakonda Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Wakonda Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Wakonda Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Wakonda Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Wakonda Pkwy offer parking?
No, 4310 Wakonda Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 4310 Wakonda Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Wakonda Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Wakonda Pkwy have a pool?
No, 4310 Wakonda Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Wakonda Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4310 Wakonda Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Wakonda Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 Wakonda Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 Wakonda Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 4310 Wakonda Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
