Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

3031 Grand Ave #306 Available 07/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Grand Ave - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the corner of 31st and Grand. This condo is located in a great building complete with underground parking and social room. Washer and Dryer included along with water, trash and recycling. No pets, Non smoking. Please note this property has a $250 move in/out fee paid to building for setup and move in/out must be set up at least a week in advance.



To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.



Please visit WWW.GOODALLPROPERTIES.COM before calling for all of our available homes and more information. Pictures and directions are also available on our website.



Goodall Properties, LLC

www.GoodallProperties.com

3233 Ashworth Rd

Waukee, IA 50263

515-978-1773

Licensed In Iowa



(RLNE2190136)