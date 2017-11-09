All apartments in Des Moines
3031 Grand Ave #306

3031 Grand Avenue · (515) 978-1773
Location

3031 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312
Arbor Peak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3031 Grand Ave #306 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
3031 Grand Ave #306 Available 07/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Grand Ave - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the corner of 31st and Grand. This condo is located in a great building complete with underground parking and social room. Washer and Dryer included along with water, trash and recycling. No pets, Non smoking. Please note this property has a $250 move in/out fee paid to building for setup and move in/out must be set up at least a week in advance.

To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.

Please visit WWW.GOODALLPROPERTIES.COM before calling for all of our available homes and more information. Pictures and directions are also available on our website.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE2190136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Grand Ave #306 have any available units?
3031 Grand Ave #306 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
Is 3031 Grand Ave #306 currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Grand Ave #306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Grand Ave #306 pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Grand Ave #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 3031 Grand Ave #306 offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Grand Ave #306 does offer parking.
Does 3031 Grand Ave #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 Grand Ave #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Grand Ave #306 have a pool?
No, 3031 Grand Ave #306 does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Grand Ave #306 have accessible units?
No, 3031 Grand Ave #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Grand Ave #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Grand Ave #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 Grand Ave #306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3031 Grand Ave #306 does not have units with air conditioning.
