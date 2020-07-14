Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts

Amenities
Located in the Hilltop Neighborhood of Davenport, these beautifully constructed studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom homes offer quick access to city amenities while maintaining a small-town feel. Harrison Lofts provides residents numerous amenities such as 24-hour fitness center, community room, computer room and on-site parking (with a small monthly fee). Apartments are furnished with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and an in-unit washer/dryer. *Rents subject to change daily, please contact us for the most updated pricing. **Income limits apply to some homes; please contact for more information.