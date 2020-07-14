All apartments in Davenport
Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts

1420 N Harrison St · (563) 594-5675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Take a virtual tour and receive $500 off your first month. Available for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.
Location

1420 N Harrison St, Davenport, IA 52803

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
guest parking
internet access
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Located in the Hilltop Neighborhood of Davenport, these beautifully constructed studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom homes offer quick access to city amenities while maintaining a small-town feel. Harrison Lofts provides residents numerous amenities such as 24-hour fitness center, community room, computer room and on-site parking (with a small monthly fee). Apartments are furnished with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and an in-unit washer/dryer. *Rents subject to change daily, please contact us for the most updated pricing. **Income limits apply to some homes; please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: 300.00
limit: 1
restrictions: We welcome 1 cat per apartment home. There is a $300 pet deposit due at time of move-in. No weight and breed restrictions. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other. Surface lot and free street parking available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts have any available units?
Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, IA.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts have?
Some of Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Take a virtual tour and receive $500 off your first month. Available for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.
Is Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts offers parking.
Does Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts have a pool?
No, Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts have accessible units?
No, Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts has units with dishwashers.
