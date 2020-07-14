Income Restricted - Harrison Lofts

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven recently renovated range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking guest parking internet access 24hr maintenance e-payments

Located in the Hilltop Neighborhood of Davenport, these beautifully constructed studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom homes offer quick access to city amenities while maintaining a small-town feel. Harrison Lofts provides residents numerous amenities such as 24-hour fitness center, community room, computer room and on-site parking (with a small monthly fee). Apartments are furnished with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and an in-unit washer/dryer. *Rents subject to change daily, please contact us for the most updated pricing. **Income limits apply to some homes; please contact for more information.