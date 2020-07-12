Apartment List
/
IA
/
davenport
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:42 PM

65 Apartments for rent in Davenport, IA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Davenport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
19 Units Available
North Side
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
North Side
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
North Side
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
North Side
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6016 Van Fossen Dr
6016 Van Fossen, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very Nice 1 Bedroom Home Available for Rent - Located on the outskirts of Davenport, you'll be just 5 minutes from Buffalo, IA! Updated and in great move-in condition.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
2037 N. Ohio Ave
2037 North Ohio Avenue, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Tons of Great Features for this 3 Beds/2.5 Baths Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Indeed this home is a great place to call HOME. Lot of great features is available here. A one car attached garage and a large yard is very nice.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2532 East Street
2532 East Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
2532 East Street Available 07/15/20 QUIET PROPERTY - HUGE GARAGE! - Good luck finding another property in this area with this much space! The house is bursting with character. The lot includes a MASSIVE 3 car garage, a rarity in this neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
523 w. 31st street
523 West 31st Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom - Beautifully remodeled spacious home located in convenient quiet neighborhood. This stunning home features original hardwood throughout and multiple built-in for extra storage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Side
641 E 46th St
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
508 W 17th St
508 West 17th Street, Davenport, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
2100 sqft
Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Davenport
324 Main St. - 606
324 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
1258 sqft
Very large 3 bedroom/1.5 bath Loft at The Davenport downtown! Walking distance to restaurants, bars, casino, riverfront, bike path, library, ballpark and museums Landlord pays water, trash & sewer. No pets or smoking. Address: 324 Main St.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Side
1716 W 58th St
1716 West 58th Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom home in northwest Davenport. Full fenced yard. Pets negotiable (RLNE5743386)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
1238 W 61ST Street
1238 West 61st Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1412 sqft
Awesome newer built, split level in great North Davenport location. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge over-sized garage, fenced in backyard, deck,huge closets. Master bath, gas fireplace, basement storage. Available for move in now.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3803 PEARL Avenue
3803 Pearl Avenue, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
Completed updated 2 bedroom home in west Davenport available now for rent. New kitchen cabinets, flooring, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and trim. Fenced in backyard with attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
1719 W 16TH Street
1719 W 16th St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1210 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available now. Large living and dining area, bar stool eat in kitchen, basement storage and washer/dryer hookups, 1 car space of shared 2 car garage. No pets allowed. Owner does not accept the Section 8 voucher.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1149 Kirkwood Blvd
1149 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2129 sqft
Very Nice Remodeled Home in Kirkwood Blvd Davenport! - This remodeled 2129 sqft home in Davenport is NOW ready to accept tenant.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
1937 WASHINGTON Street
1937 Washington Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1134 sqft
Available now, new beautiful condo located in Davenport. This condo has large 9' ceilings, 10x12 deck, gas fireplace, elevator and a 1 car attached heated garage. Located close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
3415 EASTERN Avenue
3415 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous condo living in the city with a spacious retreat feel. Close to several parks and the bike path. 1 car attached heated garage space is included. Listing agent is related to owner.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
320 E 29TH Street
320 East 29th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Treat yourself to guiltless luxury, every day. With the feel of living in your own home, each townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and a private driveway.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
220 E 37TH Street
220 East 37th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
711 Belmont Street
711 Belmont Avenue, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
999 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home - Stunningly remodeled two bedroom one bathroom home near shopping, dining, parks, and more. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets, counter tops, back-splash, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1957 Claussen St.
1957 Claussen Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1268 sqft
Spacious 4 Beds/1.5 Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Welcome to your NEW Home in Davenport IA. It was newly remodeled and is now in great move in condition. It is in a quiet neighborhood. Your furry friends are also welcome.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 E. Locust Street
207 East Locust Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1627 sqft
Fabulous and Charming 4 Bedroom Home for RENT in Davenport - You won't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom plus bonus room 1.5 bathroom home in Davenport. Has been updated, comes up with large dining room opens up to the living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Davenport, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Davenport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDavenport 3 BedroomsDavenport Apartments with Balcony
Davenport Apartments with GarageDavenport Apartments with GymDavenport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDavenport Apartments with Parking
Davenport Apartments with Washer-DryerDavenport Cheap PlacesDavenport Dog Friendly ApartmentsDavenport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moline, ILBettendorf, IA
East Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, IL
Muscatine, IARock Island, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Palmer College of ChiropracticSaint Ambrose University
Augustana College