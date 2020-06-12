Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM

43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Davenport, IA

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Side
20 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1095 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
1321 W. 13th St.
1321 West 13th Street, Davenport, IA
Large 4 Bedroom Home - Freshly Remodeled - Welcome to your NEW home! This was freshly renovated and is now in great move in condition. Comes up with 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Side
1 Unit Available
1716 W 58th St
1716 West 58th Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom home in northwest Davenport. Full fenced yard. Pets negotiable (RLNE5743386)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
625 LeClaire St
625 Leclaire Street, Davenport, IA
Wonderful 4 Beds/1.5 Bath Home in Davenport Neighborhood! - This updated home in Davenport is NOW ready for occupancy. It has 4 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, central air, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
224 S Pine Street
224 South Pine Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1671 sqft
COMING SOON 3 bedroom 1 bath Davenport Iowa - COMING SOON PET FRIENDLY Call today to schedule a tour! (309) 786-3955 (RLNE3996147)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 W 17th St
508 West 17th Street, Davenport, IA
Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2230 Redwood Avenue
2230 Redwood Avenue, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1322 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent in Davenport, IA - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! This 3 beds 2 baths rental home is NOW ready to accept tenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
2309 N Fairmount St
2309 North Fairmount Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$995
816 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Davenport with Central Air - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Davenport is now available for rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
2037 N. Ohio Ave
2037 North Ohio Avenue, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Tons of Great Features for this 3 Beds/2.5 Baths Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Indeed this home is a great place to call HOME. Lot of great features is available here. A one car attached garage and a large yard is very nice.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1149 Kirkwood Blvd
1149 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, IA
Very Nice Remodeled Home in Kirkwood Blvd Davenport! - This remodeled 2129 sqft home in Davenport is NOW ready to accept tenant.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1957 Claussen St.
1957 Claussen Street, Davenport, IA
Spacious 4 Beds/1.5 Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Welcome to your NEW Home in Davenport IA. It was newly remodeled and is now in great move in condition. It is in a quiet neighborhood. Your furry friends are also welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Davenport

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4883 KYNNELWORTH Drive
4883 Kynnelworth Drive, Bettendorf, IA
High-end 4 bedroom house in great Bettendorf neighborhood. All 4 bedrooms on the same floor, with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Large bedrooms, plenty of storage space and an extra seating or office area off the main living room.
Results within 5 miles of Davenport
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1322 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alcoa District
1 Unit Available
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1229 14-1/2 St.
1229 14 1/2 St, Rock Island, IL
Large 5 Bedroom Rental Home with Garage - Indeed this home is awesome. Freshly remodeled and is now in great move in condition. Pets allowed. 24 month lease.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2002 - 37th St.
2002 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 bedroom house with fenced yard - (RLNE5781004)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7918 9th St W
7918 9th Street West, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1650 sqft
7918 9th St W Available 07/01/20 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL - Check out this newly renovated house located at 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL Situated on a corner lot with a park, shopping, dining, and a school within a mile.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1220 12th St
1220 12th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1560 sqft
3 Bedroom Cozy Single Family Home at Rock Island, IL - *** Get HALF OFF First Month Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL *** Cozy three bedroom home in an established Rock Island neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1232 15th St
1232 15th Street, Rock Island, IL
4 Beds/2 Baths Home in Rock Island with 2 Car Garage - * HALF OFF 1st Month Rent - Move In Special!* This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available. This large home has been updated and is in great move in condition.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5371 CROW CREEK Road
5371 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf, IA
Fantastic rental opportunity in the Pleasant Valley School District! Spacious 1.5 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with over 4,000 finished sq. ft. tucked away on private & secluded wooded lot in the heart of Bettendorf.

Davenport rents increased over the past month

Davenport rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Davenport stand at $621 for a one-bedroom apartment and $794 for a two-bedroom. Davenport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Davenport, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny, Des Moines, and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793, $808, and $986, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9%, -0.6%, and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Davenport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Davenport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Davenport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Davenport's median two-bedroom rent of $794 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Davenport.
    • While Davenport's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Davenport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Davenport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

