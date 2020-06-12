Apartment List
/
IA
/
davenport
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:24 PM

33 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Davenport, IA

$
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
North Side
21 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$680
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
North Side
22 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
North Side
23 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$665
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1077 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.

North Side
1 Unit Available
641 E 46th St
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.

Southwest Gateway
1 Unit Available
1627 W. 4TH ST.
1627 West 4th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
988 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in West Davenport - *** MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent *** Location location location! Move in ready! 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Updated and is in great move in condition.

Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
1937 WASHINGTON Street
1937 Washington Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1134 sqft
Available now, new beautiful condo located in Davenport. This condo has large 9' ceilings, 10x12 deck, gas fireplace, elevator and a 1 car attached heated garage. Located close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
320 E 29TH Street
320 East 29th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Treat yourself to guiltless luxury, every day. With the feel of living in your own home, each townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and a private driveway.

North Side
1 Unit Available
220 E 37TH Street
220 East 37th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction

1 Unit Available
1205 E RIVER Drive
1205 East River Drive, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Live right on the waters edge in luxury in a newly constructed building with sprawling Mississippi River views. The American Queen Cruise line docks in front of building several times per month. Unique layouts available.

1 Unit Available
711 Belmont Street
711 Belmont Avenue, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
999 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home - Stunningly remodeled two bedroom one bathroom home near shopping, dining, parks, and more. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets, counter tops, back-splash, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Davenport
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
25 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Downtown Moline
2 Units Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$731
861 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.

Willard - Wharton
1 Unit Available
1827 17th Ave
1827 17th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1827 17th Ave Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom House - Currently occupied home - nice quiet neighborhood Key features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Fenced yard CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5845908)

1 Unit Available
1149 29th Street
1149 29th St, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
Quiet & Clean Moline 2 Bedroom Townhouse - This 2 Bedroom townhouse sits in the heart of Moline close to public transportation. The Landlord supplies Direct TV in the living room with HBO & Show Time included. Over 200 plus channels. This is $120.

Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
3217 26th St
3217 26th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
806 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Pet Friendly Home - RENT READY! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent * Come and check out this great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated home in Rock Island. Appliances are included and is pet friendly.

Uptown Moline
1 Unit Available
1841 13th Street
1841 13th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1254 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom . - Coming Soon!!! This property features: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Dining Room Living Room Kitchen with appliances Enclosed front porch This property will not last long.

Keystone
1 Unit Available
4524 7th Avenue - 1
4524 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$600
850 sqft
Rent lowered 5/18! Cozy new updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Spacious living room New stainless steel appliances New flooring Everything updated and ready for you! Located on the Rock Island/Moline border near Augustana Tenant is responsible for all

Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 26th St
1160 26th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Rental Home in Moline Available - Come and check this out! 2 beds 1 bath home in Moline, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, deck, 2 on and 2 off street parking spot available. Pets are allowed. 24 month lease.

Rock Riverfront
1 Unit Available
3501 11th St
3501 11th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
848 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Home For Rent in Rock Island - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! This 2 bedroom home with lots of great features is now available for rent in Rock Island, IL! Key Features: - 2 bedrooms - 1 bathroom - Appliances

Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2920 24th Street - 204
2920 24th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2920 24th Street - 204 in Rock Island. View photos, descriptions and more!

Welcome to the June 2020 Davenport Rent Report. Davenport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Davenport rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Davenport Rent Report. Davenport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Davenport rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Davenport rents increased over the past month

Davenport rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Davenport stand at $621 for a one-bedroom apartment and $794 for a two-bedroom. Davenport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Davenport, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny, Des Moines, and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793, $808, and $986, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9%, -0.6%, and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Davenport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Davenport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Davenport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Davenport's median two-bedroom rent of $794 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Davenport.
    • While Davenport's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Davenport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Davenport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

