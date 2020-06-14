46 Apartments for rent in Davenport, IA with garage

Apartment List
Davenport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Side
23 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$630
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 S. Lincoln Ave.
307 South Lincoln Avenue, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage - Look no further! This home is perfect to call home, updated and is move in ready.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 W 17th St
508 West 17th Street, Davenport, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2100 sqft
Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
641 E 46th St
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
2037 N. Ohio Ave
2037 North Ohio Avenue, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Tons of Great Features for this 3 Beds/2.5 Baths Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Indeed this home is a great place to call HOME. Lot of great features is available here. A one car attached garage and a large yard is very nice.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1149 Kirkwood Blvd
1149 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2129 sqft
Very Nice Remodeled Home in Kirkwood Blvd Davenport! - This remodeled 2129 sqft home in Davenport is NOW ready to accept tenant.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
1937 WASHINGTON Street
1937 Washington Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1134 sqft
Available now, new beautiful condo located in Davenport. This condo has large 9' ceilings, 10x12 deck, gas fireplace, elevator and a 1 car attached heated garage. Located close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Side
1 Unit Available
3415 EASTERN Avenue
3415 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous condo living in the city with a spacious retreat feel. Close to several parks and the bike path. 1 car attached heated garage space is included. Listing agent is related to owner.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
320 E 29TH Street
320 East 29th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Treat yourself to guiltless luxury, every day. With the feel of living in your own home, each townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and a private driveway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Side
1 Unit Available
220 E 37TH Street
220 East 37th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
711 Belmont Street
711 Belmont Avenue, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
999 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home - Stunningly remodeled two bedroom one bathroom home near shopping, dining, parks, and more. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets, counter tops, back-splash, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Davenport
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
26 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$915
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7918 9th St W
7918 9th Street West, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1650 sqft
7918 9th St W Available 07/01/20 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL - Check out this newly renovated house located at 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL Situated on a corner lot with a park, shopping, dining, and a school within a mile.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
1833 13th St.
1833 13th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
936 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom with 2 Car Garage Home - Move In Ready - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 2 car detached garage is in great move in condition.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Moline
1 Unit Available
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1232 15th St
1232 15th Street, Rock Island, IL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1696 sqft
4 Beds/2 Baths Home in Rock Island with 2 Car Garage - * HALF OFF 1st Month Rent - Move In Special!* This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available. This large home has been updated and is in great move in condition.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alcoa District
1 Unit Available
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1229 14-1/2 St.
1229 14 1/2 St, Rock Island, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
2222 sqft
Large 5 Bedroom Rental Home with Garage - Indeed this home is awesome. Freshly remodeled and is now in great move in condition. Pets allowed. 24 month lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Davenport, IA

Davenport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

