/
/
scott county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
97 Apartments for rent in Scott County, IA📍
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
19 Units Available
North Side
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
North Side
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 90
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
13 Units Available
North Side
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
22 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
36 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$1,159
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
11 Units Available
North Side
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$565
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
15 Units Available
North Side
Crystal Ridge
5600 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1280 sqft
Crystal Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offers serene and affordable apartments in Davenport, Iowa.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
3312 Heatherton DR 3
3312 Heatherton Drive, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$680
780 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/02/20 HYL enterprises LLC - Property Id: 48679 A nice two bedroom apartment in 6 unit building. Coin operated laundry is accessible in the building. New painting. Owner pays water, sewage and trash. Free WIFI.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vander Veer Park
2523 Brady St Unit 2
2523 Brady Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1400 sqft
2 BR/1 BA apartment across from VanderVeer Park - Beautiful red brick colonial located across Brady from VanderVeer Park.
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bettendorf
730 16th St.
730 16th Street, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2016 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Bettendorf! - This beautiful raised ranch home in Bettendorf offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and an attached 1 car garage. New floors and paint throughout the home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2532 East Street
2532 East Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
QUIET PROPERTY - HUGE GARAGE! - Good luck finding another property in this area with this much space! The house is bursting with character. The lot includes a MASSIVE 3 car garage, a rarity in this neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
McClellan Heights
18 Crestwood Terrace
18 Crestwood Terrace, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
SPACIOUS RENOVATED HOME MUST SEE!! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom home located in the historic McClellan Heights District is a must see.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
523 w. 31st street
523 West 31st Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom - Beautifully remodeled spacious home located in convenient quiet neighborhood. This stunning home features original hardwood throughout and multiple built-in for extra storage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
641 E 46th St Apt 7
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
1716 W 58th St
1716 West 58th Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom home in northwest Davenport. Full fenced yard. Pets negotiable (RLNE5743386)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stensvad District
821 28th Street
821 28th Street, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$700
790 sqft
Gorgeous 1 bedroom home - Freshly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680117)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7174 Grove Xing
7174 Grove Xing, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
Brand new condos available to rent NOW! Condo located in the brand new development at Forest Grove Crossing in highly desirable PV school district.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Walcott Manor Apartments
337 Parker Street, Walcott, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$615
2-E Available 08/01/20 **QUALITY, AFFORDABLE, QUIET** Located less than 10 miles from the Quad Cities, Walcott Manor Apartments offer small-town comfort with big-time value. These cozy, well-maintained units are a hidden gem.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6016 Van Fossen Dr
6016 Van Fossen, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very Nice 1 Bedroom Home Available for Rent - Located on the outskirts of Davenport, you'll be just 5 minutes from Buffalo, IA! Updated and in great move-in condition.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
1416 W 15th Street
1416 West 15th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1622 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming Soon!! Large 2 Bedroom House in Davenport - Coming Soon!!! This big 2 bedroom plus 1 bonus room 1 bathroom home also has a good-sized living room, dining room and kitchen. Nice front porch. Stove and Refrigerator are included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
1822 W Central Park Ave
1822 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
1822 W Central Park Ave Available 07/24/20 Meticulously renovated 3 bedroom - Enchanting, gorgeous, solid brick 3 bedroom home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
207 E. Locust Street
207 East Locust Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1627 sqft
Fabulous and Charming 4 Bedroom Home for RENT in Davenport - You won't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom plus bonus room 1.5 bathroom home in Davenport. Has been updated, comes up with large dining room opens up to the living room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
224 S Pine Street
224 South Pine Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1671 sqft
3 Bedroom home in Davenport - 3 Bedroom Home in Davenport This home features: 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Living room Dining room Kitchen with appliances Basement with washer dryer hookups. Large yard This home has all new carpet and paint.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Scott County area include Augustana College, Mount Mercy University, Coe College, Palmer College of Chiropractic, and Saint Ambrose University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Moline, Bettendorf, and East Moline have apartments for rent.