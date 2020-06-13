83 Apartments for rent in Davenport, IA📍
While it may not have a lot of ground breaking historical significance, it was once home to a few significant folks, including a handful of famous Jazz musicians, and the inventor of the first industrial automatic bread-slicing machine. We’re sure there’s a sliced bread joke in there somewhere…
Taming the Mighty Mississippi: Davenport is the largest city on the Mississippi river that has no floodwall, and as a result, the city is quite prone to flooding. It may seem a little counterintuitive not to take some action against Mother Nature’s destructive tendencies, but with a permanent wall or levee, there would be no riverfront parks and river access for citizens to enjoy. The city takes action to adapt to flooding by putting building ordinances in place for houses along the flood plain.
Transportation: The Quad Cities have their own individual transit systems that interconnect for easy transportation to wherever you go. A quarter of that is Davenport’s CitiBus system, which has 16 fixed routes that operate from morning until evening on weekdays, and occasionally on Saturdays.
Being your standard Midwestern city, only about 35% of the population in Davenport rents, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find a place. There are plenty of rental homes and a decent number of small apartment buildings and complexes available for surprisingly low prices. In fact, Davenport was actually ranked the best metropolitan area for cost of living in 2010 by Forbes Magazine.
Fully Equipped: While most of the places you’ll find aren’t ultra-suave luxury rentals, they sure aren’t falling apart, either. Rental houses are modest and equipped with all the appliances you’ll need for daily living. Most have a garage or parking area and plenty of yard space for running around. Apartments may have a lot of these same amenities, but they’ll potentially be shared with other tenants, as well.
Utilities and Fees: It’s not difficult to find an apartment in Davenport with some or all utilities included, but in single-family houses, it’s not common.
Where to Look: If you’ve exhausted Internet resources, locals recommend checking out the website for the Quad City Times – the regional newspaper – which has a regularly updated rental section. But you're not exhausted yet are you?
There are tons of smaller neighborhoods, but the area can generally be divided up into five sections.
Downtown: Downtown is more commercial than anything, with quite a few museums, music venues, and other attractions in addition to office buildings and small businesses. The east side of downtown is a historic area known as Bucktown, which is now on the artsy side. As you continue west of downtown, you’ll find many apartment buildings and small pockets of residential neighborhoods.
Central: The area immediately surrounding downtown has older buildings. Neighborhoods are tucked away on side streets, and bear examples of a range of architectural housing styles, both large and small.
East: The east side is one of the largest residential areas. Along the hills overlooking the river, the property is prime, and houses are larger and more expensive (some are old mansions!), with fewer rentals available. A little area called “The Village” lies further east of Downtown, with patches of locally owned shops and spacious, historic houses with large yards. The neighborhoods here are more rural and woodsy on winding roads.
Near North: The north side becomes less urban the further you go. Near north quickly turns from being pockets of small neighborhoods to being spacious and green, with expansive houses and beautiful Vander Veer Botanical Park, in the historic district of the same name. Developed at the turn of the century, many vintage homes in this area are still standing. The northern most parts of town are increasingly rural.
Northwest and West End: The west end and the area due north have larger houses of more architectural significance, while the northwest side is more modest and suburban feeling into the rural edges of town.
All in all, Davenport is a modest city. Though it has a lot to offer, and a lot of things that make it unique, Davenport doesn’t boast and brag. There’s a lot of talk about all the Quad Cities being pretty interchangeable, but maybe we should let you explore a little and find out for yourself.
June 2020 Davenport Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Davenport Rent Report. Davenport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Davenport rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Davenport rents increased over the past month
Davenport rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Davenport stand at $621 for a one-bedroom apartment and $794 for a two-bedroom. Davenport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Iowa
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Davenport, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny, Des Moines, and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793, $808, and $986, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9%, -0.6%, and -0.5%).
- Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).
Davenport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Davenport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Davenport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Davenport's median two-bedroom rent of $794 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Davenport.
- While Davenport's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Davenport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Davenport.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.