Last updated June 13 2020

83 Apartments for rent in Davenport, IA

North Side
Last updated June 13
North Side
23 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Last updated June 13
North Side
20 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$610
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13
North Side
22 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$630
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Last updated June 13
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
307 S. Lincoln Ave.
307 South Lincoln Avenue, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage - Look no further! This home is perfect to call home, updated and is move in ready.

Last updated June 13
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1108 N Gaines St.
1108 North Gaines Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$690
636 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Home | Updated | Pet Friendly - This home in Davenport is NOW ready to be occupied. Spacious living room and updated. Comes up with 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 On and 1 Off street parking spot available.

Last updated June 13
Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
2309 N Fairmount St
2309 North Fairmount Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$995
816 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Davenport with Central Air - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Davenport is now available for rent.

Last updated June 13
North Side
1 Unit Available
1716 W 58th St
1716 West 58th Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom home in northwest Davenport. Full fenced yard. Pets negotiable (RLNE5743386)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
508 W 17th St
508 West 17th Street, Davenport, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2100 sqft
Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose.

Last updated June 13
North Side
1 Unit Available
641 E 46th St
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
625 LeClaire St
625 Leclaire Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1186 sqft
Wonderful 4 Beds/1.5 Bath Home in Davenport Neighborhood! - This updated home in Davenport is NOW ready for occupancy. It has 4 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, central air, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6016 Van Fossen Dr
6016 Van Fossen, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
634 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Home Available for Rent - This would be your new home in Davenport! It was updated and is NOW in great move in condition. It has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances, washer/dryer hookups, 1 on and 1 off street parking spot.

Last updated June 13
Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
2037 N. Ohio Ave
2037 North Ohio Avenue, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Tons of Great Features for this 3 Beds/2.5 Baths Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Indeed this home is a great place to call HOME. Lot of great features is available here. A one car attached garage and a large yard is very nice.

Last updated June 13
Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
1321 W. 13th St.
1321 West 13th Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
1809 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom Home - Freshly Remodeled - Welcome to your NEW home! This was freshly renovated and is now in great move in condition. Comes up with 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot.

Last updated June 13
Downtown Davenport
1 Unit Available
400 N. Main St. - 310
400 North Main Street, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very large, luxury 1 bedroom/1 bath unit Downtown Davenport in our Executive Square Building with FREE UTILITIES! Walking distance to restaurants, bars, riverfront, bike path, library, ballpark and museum. No pets or smoking. Address: 400 Main St.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
1149 Kirkwood Blvd
1149 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2129 sqft
Very Nice Remodeled Home in Kirkwood Blvd Davenport! - This remodeled 2129 sqft home in Davenport is NOW ready to accept tenant.

Last updated June 13
Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
1937 WASHINGTON Street
1937 Washington Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1134 sqft
Available now, new beautiful condo located in Davenport. This condo has large 9' ceilings, 10x12 deck, gas fireplace, elevator and a 1 car attached heated garage. Located close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment.

Last updated June 13
North Side
1 Unit Available
3415 EASTERN Avenue
3415 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous condo living in the city with a spacious retreat feel. Close to several parks and the bike path. 1 car attached heated garage space is included. Listing agent is related to owner.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
320 E 29TH Street
320 East 29th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Treat yourself to guiltless luxury, every day. With the feel of living in your own home, each townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and a private driveway.

Last updated June 13
North Side
1 Unit Available
220 E 37TH Street
220 East 37th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1205 E RIVER Drive
1205 East River Drive, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Live right on the waters edge in luxury in a newly constructed building with sprawling Mississippi River views. The American Queen Cruise line docks in front of building several times per month. Unique layouts available.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
1928 Farnam Street
1928 Farnam Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
950 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom - Updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level unit of an up down duplex. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. Thick white farmhouse style trim and neutral paint.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
711 Belmont Street
711 Belmont Avenue, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
999 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home - Stunningly remodeled two bedroom one bathroom home near shopping, dining, parks, and more. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets, counter tops, back-splash, and stainless steel appliances.

Median Rent in Davenport

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Davenport is $621, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $794.
Studio
$509
1 Bed
$621
2 Beds
$794
3+ Beds
$1,043
City GuideDavenport
Looking for some extra information on renting in Davenport? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Davenport, Iowa is the part of what locals call the Quad Cities: a group of four interconnected cities straddling the Iowa-Illinois border and the Mississippi river. Davenport, the largest of the four, is northwest of the river. Right next-door is Bettendorf, IA, with Moline, IL and Rock Island, IL just to the south. The Quad Cities share a lot of things, like geographical features, a general cos...
A Little Bit of Background

While it may not have a lot of ground breaking historical significance, it was once home to a few significant folks, including a handful of famous Jazz musicians, and the inventor of the first industrial automatic bread-slicing machine. We’re sure there’s a sliced bread joke in there somewhere…

Taming the Mighty Mississippi: Davenport is the largest city on the Mississippi river that has no floodwall, and as a result, the city is quite prone to flooding. It may seem a little counterintuitive not to take some action against Mother Nature’s destructive tendencies, but with a permanent wall or levee, there would be no riverfront parks and river access for citizens to enjoy. The city takes action to adapt to flooding by putting building ordinances in place for houses along the flood plain.

Transportation: The Quad Cities have their own individual transit systems that interconnect for easy transportation to wherever you go. A quarter of that is Davenport’s CitiBus system, which has 16 fixed routes that operate from morning until evening on weekdays, and occasionally on Saturdays.

Finding an Apartment

Being your standard Midwestern city, only about 35% of the population in Davenport rents, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find a place. There are plenty of rental homes and a decent number of small apartment buildings and complexes available for surprisingly low prices. In fact, Davenport was actually ranked the best metropolitan area for cost of living in 2010 by Forbes Magazine.

Fully Equipped: While most of the places you’ll find aren’t ultra-suave luxury rentals, they sure aren’t falling apart, either. Rental houses are modest and equipped with all the appliances you’ll need for daily living. Most have a garage or parking area and plenty of yard space for running around. Apartments may have a lot of these same amenities, but they’ll potentially be shared with other tenants, as well.

Utilities and Fees: It’s not difficult to find an apartment in Davenport with some or all utilities included, but in single-family houses, it’s not common.

Where to Look: If you’ve exhausted Internet resources, locals recommend checking out the website for the Quad City Times – the regional newspaper – which has a regularly updated rental section. But you're not exhausted yet are you?

Neighborhoods

There are tons of smaller neighborhoods, but the area can generally be divided up into five sections.

Downtown: Downtown is more commercial than anything, with quite a few museums, music venues, and other attractions in addition to office buildings and small businesses. The east side of downtown is a historic area known as Bucktown, which is now on the artsy side. As you continue west of downtown, you’ll find many apartment buildings and small pockets of residential neighborhoods.

Central: The area immediately surrounding downtown has older buildings. Neighborhoods are tucked away on side streets, and bear examples of a range of architectural housing styles, both large and small.

East: The east side is one of the largest residential areas. Along the hills overlooking the river, the property is prime, and houses are larger and more expensive (some are old mansions!), with fewer rentals available. A little area called “The Village” lies further east of Downtown, with patches of locally owned shops and spacious, historic houses with large yards. The neighborhoods here are more rural and woodsy on winding roads.

Near North: The north side becomes less urban the further you go. Near north quickly turns from being pockets of small neighborhoods to being spacious and green, with expansive houses and beautiful Vander Veer Botanical Park, in the historic district of the same name. Developed at the turn of the century, many vintage homes in this area are still standing. The northern most parts of town are increasingly rural.

Northwest and West End: The west end and the area due north have larger houses of more architectural significance, while the northwest side is more modest and suburban feeling into the rural edges of town.

All in all, Davenport is a modest city. Though it has a lot to offer, and a lot of things that make it unique, Davenport doesn’t boast and brag. There’s a lot of talk about all the Quad Cities being pretty interchangeable, but maybe we should let you explore a little and find out for yourself.

June 2020 Davenport Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Davenport Rent Report. Davenport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Davenport rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Davenport rents increased over the past month

Davenport rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Davenport stand at $621 for a one-bedroom apartment and $794 for a two-bedroom. Davenport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Davenport, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny, Des Moines, and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793, $808, and $986, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9%, -0.6%, and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Davenport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Davenport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Davenport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Davenport's median two-bedroom rent of $794 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Davenport.
    • While Davenport's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Davenport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Davenport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Davenport?
    In Davenport, the median rent is $509 for a studio, $621 for a 1-bedroom, $794 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,043 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Davenport, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Davenport?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Davenport include North Side.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Davenport?
    Some of the colleges located in the Davenport area include Palmer College of Chiropractic, Saint Ambrose University, and Augustana College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Davenport?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Davenport from include Moline, Bettendorf, East Moline, Carbon Cliff, and Muscatine.

