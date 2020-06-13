83 Apartments for rent in Davenport, IA

Neighborhoods

There are tons of smaller neighborhoods, but the area can generally be divided up into five sections.

Downtown: Downtown is more commercial than anything, with quite a few museums, music venues, and other attractions in addition to office buildings and small businesses. The east side of downtown is a historic area known as Bucktown, which is now on the artsy side. As you continue west of downtown, you’ll find many apartment buildings and small pockets of residential neighborhoods.

Central: The area immediately surrounding downtown has older buildings. Neighborhoods are tucked away on side streets, and bear examples of a range of architectural housing styles, both large and small.

East: The east side is one of the largest residential areas. Along the hills overlooking the river, the property is prime, and houses are larger and more expensive (some are old mansions!), with fewer rentals available. A little area called “The Village” lies further east of Downtown, with patches of locally owned shops and spacious, historic houses with large yards. The neighborhoods here are more rural and woodsy on winding roads.

Near North: The north side becomes less urban the further you go. Near north quickly turns from being pockets of small neighborhoods to being spacious and green, with expansive houses and beautiful Vander Veer Botanical Park, in the historic district of the same name. Developed at the turn of the century, many vintage homes in this area are still standing. The northern most parts of town are increasingly rural.

Northwest and West End: The west end and the area due north have larger houses of more architectural significance, while the northwest side is more modest and suburban feeling into the rural edges of town.

All in all, Davenport is a modest city. Though it has a lot to offer, and a lot of things that make it unique, Davenport doesn’t boast and brag. There’s a lot of talk about all the Quad Cities being pretty interchangeable, but maybe we should let you explore a little and find out for yourself.