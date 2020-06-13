/
/
bettendorf
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
85 Apartments for rent in Bettendorf, IA📍
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$1,099
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
821 28th Street
821 28th Street, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$800
790 sqft
Gorgeous 1 bedroom home - Freshly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680117)
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alcoa District
1 Unit Available
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5371 CROW CREEK Road
5371 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
4066 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in the Pleasant Valley School District! Spacious 1.5 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with over 4,000 finished sq. ft. tucked away on private & secluded wooded lot in the heart of Bettendorf.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3806 PRAIRIE Lane
3806 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1842 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage, finished basement townhouse in Pleasant Valley School district. Close to shopping & interstate & everything.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4793 57TH Avenue
4793 57th Avenue, Bettendorf, IA
5 Bedrooms
$3,499
3674 sqft
Unbelievable opportunity! Enjoy this fabulous 5 bedroom 4 bath rental home that also has a finished walk out basement! Located in the Haley Heights subdivision and also the Pleasant Valley School District.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3212 DUNDEE Street
3212 Dundee Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1164 sqft
Neat and clean 4 bedroom home in the Pleasant Valley School district. Over 2,000 sq ft of finished living space. 1 full bathroom and 1 3/4 bath. 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Walkout basement. Fenced yard.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4883 KYNNELWORTH Drive
4883 Kynnelworth Drive, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2308 sqft
High-end 4 bedroom house in great Bettendorf neighborhood. All 4 bedrooms on the same floor, with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Large bedrooms, plenty of storage space and an extra seating or office area off the main living room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3430 HOLIDAY Court
3430 Holiday Court, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garden level apartment. Fresh paint and flooring. Rent includes 1 attached garage. Off street and on street parking. Common area coin operated laundry. Close to elementary school & shopping.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3885 PRAIRIE Lane
3885 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1930 sqft
4 bedroom 4 bath condo with a finished walk out basement. Formal & informal dining areas. Large living room formal dining room combo. Master has a private bath. 2 car garage. Pleasant Valley Schools. Available now!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3824 PRAIRIE Lane
3824 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
4 bedroom and 3 bath. Large living room and formal dining room. Kitchen features breakfast bar. 2 car garage. The condo association has a swimming pool. Pleasant Valley School District.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3835 PRAIRIE Lane
3835 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2151 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 3 bath 3-level town home in the Pleasant Valley School district. 2 car garage. Close to shopping and large city park. Association has a pool. Available Now!
1 of 15
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Community Center District
1 Unit Available
614 21st Street
614 21st Street, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Bettendorf - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Great location, with great views.
Results within 1 mile of Bettendorf
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Moline
2 Units Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$731
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
Results within 5 miles of Bettendorf
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$737
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$902
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
North Side
21 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$610
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$630
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Greater Homewood
4 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bettendorf, the median rent is $594 for a studio, $725 for a 1-bedroom, $926 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,217 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bettendorf, check out our monthly Bettendorf Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bettendorf area include Augustana College, Palmer College of Chiropractic, and Saint Ambrose University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bettendorf from include Davenport, Moline, East Moline, Carbon Cliff, and Muscatine.