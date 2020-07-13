Apartment List
57 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Davenport, IA

57 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Davenport, IA

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
18 Units Available
North Side
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
North Side
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
813 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
North Side
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
North Side
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
1223 Warren Street
1223 Warren Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1223 Warren Street Available 07/15/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom Bungalow! - This adorable bungalow has been recently rehabbed. The tile work in this home is outstanding. 2 large bedrooms. Basement for storage. Washer/dryer hook ups. Large backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6016 Van Fossen Dr
6016 Van Fossen, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very Nice 1 Bedroom Home Available for Rent - Located on the outskirts of Davenport, you'll be just 5 minutes from Buffalo, IA! Updated and in great move-in condition.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
2037 N. Ohio Ave
2037 North Ohio Avenue, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Tons of Great Features for this 3 Beds/2.5 Baths Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Indeed this home is a great place to call HOME. Lot of great features is available here. A one car attached garage and a large yard is very nice.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McClellan Heights
18 Crestwood Terrace
18 Crestwood Terrace, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
18 Crestwood Terrace Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS RENOVATED HOME MUST SEE!! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom home located in the historic McClellan Heights District is a must see.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
523 w. 31st street
523 West 31st Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom - Beautifully remodeled spacious home located in convenient quiet neighborhood. This stunning home features original hardwood throughout and multiple built-in for extra storage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
508 W 17th St
508 West 17th Street, Davenport, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
2100 sqft
Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
1416 W 15th Street
1416 West 15th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1622 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1416 W 15th Street Available 07/13/20 Coming Soon!! Large 2 Bedroom House in Davenport - Coming Soon!!! This big 2 bedroom plus 1 bonus room 1 bathroom home also has a good-sized living room, dining room and kitchen. Nice front porch.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Side
1716 W 58th St
1716 West 58th Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom home in northwest Davenport. Full fenced yard. Pets negotiable (RLNE5743386)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1149 Kirkwood Blvd
1149 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2129 sqft
Very Nice Remodeled Home in Kirkwood Blvd Davenport! - This remodeled 2129 sqft home in Davenport is NOW ready to accept tenant.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
1937 WASHINGTON Street
1937 Washington Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1134 sqft
Available now, new beautiful condo located in Davenport. This condo has large 9' ceilings, 10x12 deck, gas fireplace, elevator and a 1 car attached heated garage. Located close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1928 Farnam Street
1928 Farnam Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
950 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom - Updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level unit of an up down duplex. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. Thick white farmhouse style trim and neutral paint.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1957 Claussen St.
1957 Claussen Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1268 sqft
Spacious 4 Beds/1.5 Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Welcome to your NEW Home in Davenport IA. It was newly remodeled and is now in great move in condition. It is in a quiet neighborhood. Your furry friends are also welcome.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2214 Iowa St.
2214 Iowa Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1720 sqft
2214 Iowa St. Available 07/23/20 Large pet friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath home on Iowa St in Davenport! - PET FRIENDLY! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom available in Davenport, North of Locust St on Iowa Street.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 E. Locust Street
207 East Locust Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1627 sqft
Fabulous and Charming 4 Bedroom Home for RENT in Davenport - You won't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom plus bonus room 1.5 bathroom home in Davenport. Has been updated, comes up with large dining room opens up to the living room.
Results within 1 mile of Davenport

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglas Park
926 10th Ave
926 10th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
684 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom House - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave and most important a dishwasher.good size yard, this house also has off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Davenport
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
32 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$955
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,043
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
23 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
3 Units Available
Forest Hill
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$577
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$404
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.

July 2020 Davenport Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Davenport Rent Report. Davenport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Davenport rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Davenport rent trends were flat over the past month

Davenport rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Davenport stand at $622 for a one-bedroom apartment and $795 for a two-bedroom. Davenport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Davenport, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest Iowa cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Des Moines experiencing the fastest decline (-1.1%).
    • Waterloo, Council Bluffs, and Davenport have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Davenport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Davenport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Davenport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Davenport's median two-bedroom rent of $795 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Davenport's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Davenport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Davenport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

