Augustana College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:59 AM
24 Apartments For Rent Near Augustana College
$
3 Units Available
Forest Hill
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$577
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$404
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
3 Units Available
Overlook
Moline High School Lofts
1001 16th St, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$735
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1154 sqft
Conveniently located blocks from Moline's vibrant downtown, high on 16th St.
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1308 6th Ave
1308 6th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1302 6th Ave
1302 6th Ave, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.
1 Unit Available
College Circle
3375 Serenity Place
3375 Serenity Pl, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This beautiful three bedroom townhome is located in a quiet community. Living spaces feature all the modern amenities, built with energy efficiency and privacy in mind.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
1320 5th Ave. - 202
1320 5th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath Loft in downtown Moline. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, riverfront, bike paths and TaxSlayer Center. Landlord pays water, trash and sewer. No pets or smoking.
1 Unit Available
Douglas Park
619 13th Ave.
619 13th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
Big 5 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - This renovated rental home in Rock Island is a great place to call home. Tons of great features to enjoy living here. Your furry friends are also welcome. Key Features: - 5 bedrooms - 1.
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
4206 23rd Ave
4206 23rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$985
963 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Updated Home with Garage - Move In Ready - Check this out! Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental home in Rock Island.
1 Unit Available
Central Rock Island
2426 30th Street
2426 30th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom House - 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom detached garage hardwood floors Currently occupied by tenant, so move in date will be determined upon an approved application. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5591973)
1 Unit Available
Keystone
4524 7th Avenue - 4
4524 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Newly updated with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinetry, new flooring and updated bathroom. Located near Augustana and minutes away from downtown Moline.
1 Unit Available
Douglas Park
926 10th Ave
926 10th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
684 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom House - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave and most important a dishwasher.good size yard, this house also has off street parking.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.
1 Unit Available
Keystone
841 42ND Street
841 42nd Street, Rock Island, IL
Studio
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 Story Duplex has Both Units for RENT at $750.00 a Month on Main Level and $700.00 on the Upper Level....BOTH Include a 1 car garage / parking spot....Plus Additional Off Street Parking.
1 Unit Available
Saukie
3712 24th Ave
3712 24th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Large master bath and family room. Two decks on lower level, deck off master bedroom. Lovely back yard with pond and shed. Pets welcome with and additional $400.
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1124 - 8th St.
1124 8th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
857 sqft
1124 - 8th St. Available 08/15/20 2 BR/1 BA single dwelling - Please contact Jeanie for info & showing 309-558-8078. (RLNE4939905)
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
2002 - 37th St.
2002 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 bedroom house with fenced yard - (RLNE5781004)
1 Unit Available
Central Rock Island
2920 24th Street - 204
2920 24th Street, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2920 24th Street - 204 in Rock Island. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1205 E RIVER Drive
1205 East River Drive, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Live right on the waters edge in luxury in a newly constructed building with sprawling Mississippi River views. The American Queen Cruise line docks in front of building several times per month. Unique layouts available.
1 Unit Available
College Circle
1224 37th St.
1224 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR/2 Bath home - This home has been completely remodeled! 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful home close to Augustana and Alleman! Laundry/mud room off the kitchen. All brand new stainless steel appliances included.
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
4400 - 14th Ave.
4400 14th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
Barber Shop - Newly remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bathroom. Centrally located in Rock Island. Central heat & air. No utilities included in rent. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839932)
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rock Island
1800 3rd Ave. - 600
1800 3rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Studio
$1,750
1000 sqft
Must see office space located in Downtown Rock Island on the top floor of the Safety Building with amazing views! Fully renovated with modern/contemporary finishes! Well maintained and clean property.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Davenport
400 N. Main St. - 106
400 North Main Street, Davenport, IA
Studio
$5,080
2928 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see former Salon space at The Executive Square downtown Davenport with very high traffic counts and exposure! Call for more details or to schedule a showing.