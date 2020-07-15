Apartment List
24 Apartments For Rent Near Augustana College

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
3 Units Available
Forest Hill
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$577
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$404
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
3 Units Available
Overlook
Moline High School Lofts
1001 16th St, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$735
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1154 sqft
Conveniently located blocks from Moline's vibrant downtown, high on 16th St.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1308 6th Ave
1308 6th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1302 6th Ave
1302 6th Ave, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
College Circle
3375 Serenity Place
3375 Serenity Pl, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This beautiful three bedroom townhome is located in a quiet community. Living spaces feature all the modern amenities, built with energy efficiency and privacy in mind.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
1320 5th Ave. - 202
1320 5th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath Loft in downtown Moline. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, riverfront, bike paths and TaxSlayer Center. Landlord pays water, trash and sewer. No pets or smoking.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Douglas Park
619 13th Ave.
619 13th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
Big 5 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - This renovated rental home in Rock Island is a great place to call home. Tons of great features to enjoy living here. Your furry friends are also welcome. Key Features: - 5 bedrooms - 1.

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
4206 23rd Ave
4206 23rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$985
963 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Updated Home with Garage - Move In Ready - Check this out! Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental home in Rock Island.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Rock Island
2426 30th Street
2426 30th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom House - 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom detached garage hardwood floors Currently occupied by tenant, so move in date will be determined upon an approved application. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5591973)

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Keystone
4524 7th Avenue - 4
4524 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Newly updated with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinetry, new flooring and updated bathroom. Located near Augustana and minutes away from downtown Moline.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Douglas Park
926 10th Ave
926 10th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
684 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom House - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave and most important a dishwasher.good size yard, this house also has off street parking.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Keystone
841 42ND Street
841 42nd Street, Rock Island, IL
Studio
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 Story Duplex has Both Units for RENT at $750.00 a Month on Main Level and $700.00 on the Upper Level....BOTH Include a 1 car garage / parking spot....Plus Additional Off Street Parking.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Saukie
3712 24th Ave
3712 24th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Large master bath and family room. Two decks on lower level, deck off master bedroom. Lovely back yard with pond and shed. Pets welcome with and additional $400.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1124 - 8th St.
1124 8th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
857 sqft
1124 - 8th St. Available 08/15/20 2 BR/1 BA single dwelling - Please contact Jeanie for info & showing 309-558-8078. (RLNE4939905)

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
2002 - 37th St.
2002 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 bedroom house with fenced yard - (RLNE5781004)

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Rock Island
2920 24th Street - 204
2920 24th Street, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2920 24th Street - 204 in Rock Island. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1205 E RIVER Drive
1205 East River Drive, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Live right on the waters edge in luxury in a newly constructed building with sprawling Mississippi River views. The American Queen Cruise line docks in front of building several times per month. Unique layouts available.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
College Circle
1224 37th St.
1224 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR/2 Bath home - This home has been completely remodeled! 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful home close to Augustana and Alleman! Laundry/mud room off the kitchen. All brand new stainless steel appliances included.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
4400 - 14th Ave.
4400 14th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
Barber Shop - Newly remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bathroom. Centrally located in Rock Island. Central heat & air. No utilities included in rent. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839932)

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rock Island
1800 3rd Ave. - 600
1800 3rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Studio
$1,750
1000 sqft
Must see office space located in Downtown Rock Island on the top floor of the Safety Building with amazing views! Fully renovated with modern/contemporary finishes! Well maintained and clean property.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Davenport
400 N. Main St. - 106
400 North Main Street, Davenport, IA
Studio
$5,080
2928 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see former Salon space at The Executive Square downtown Davenport with very high traffic counts and exposure! Call for more details or to schedule a showing.

