Palmer College of Chiropractic
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM
27 Apartments For Rent Near Palmer College of Chiropractic
North Side
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$560
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
North Side
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
1149 Kirkwood Blvd
1149 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2129 sqft
Very Nice Remodeled Home in Kirkwood Blvd Davenport! - This remodeled 2129 sqft home in Davenport is NOW ready to accept tenant.
Northwest Davenport
1937 WASHINGTON Street
1937 Washington Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1134 sqft
Available now, new beautiful condo located in Davenport. This condo has large 9' ceilings, 10x12 deck, gas fireplace, elevator and a 1 car attached heated garage. Located close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment.
North Side
641 E 46th St Unit A
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.
College Circle
3375 Serenity Place
3375 Serenity Pl, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This beautiful three bedroom townhome is located in a quiet community. Living spaces feature all the modern amenities, built with energy efficiency and privacy in mind.
711 Belmont Street
711 Belmont Avenue, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
999 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home - Stunningly remodeled two bedroom one bathroom home near shopping, dining, parks, and more. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets, counter tops, back-splash, and stainless steel appliances.
Douglas Park
619 13th Ave.
619 13th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
Big 5 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - This renovated rental home in Rock Island is a great place to call home. Tons of great features to enjoy living here. Your furry friends are also welcome. Key Features: - 5 bedrooms - 1.
2214 Iowa St.
2214 Iowa Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1720 sqft
Large pet friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath home on Iowa St in Davenport! - PET FRIENDLY! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom available in Davenport, North of Locust St on Iowa Street. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor living room and dining room.
1928 Farnam Street
1928 Farnam Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
950 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom - Updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level unit of an up down duplex. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. Thick white farmhouse style trim and neutral paint.
207 E. Locust Street
207 East Locust Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1627 sqft
Fabulous and Charming 4 Bedroom Home for RENT in Davenport - You won't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom plus bonus room 1.5 bathroom home in Davenport. Has been updated, comes up with large dining room opens up to the living room.
North Side
220 E 37TH Street
220 East 37th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction
320 E 29TH Street
320 East 29th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Treat yourself to guiltless luxury, every day. With the feel of living in your own home, each townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and a private driveway.
508 W 17th St
508 West 17th Street, Davenport, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
2100 sqft
Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose.
1957 Claussen St.
1957 Claussen Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1268 sqft
Spacious 4 Beds/1.5 Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Welcome to your NEW Home in Davenport IA. It was newly remodeled and is now in great move in condition. It is in a quiet neighborhood. Your furry friends are also welcome.
Hilltop
619 W. 14th St.
619 West 14th Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2022 sqft
3 Beds/2 Baths Rental Home in Davenport - Beautiful updated 3 beds 2 baths home in West Davenport available now for rent. Includes, appliances, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on and 1 off street parking space.
McClellan Heights
18 Crestwood Terrace
18 Crestwood Terrace, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
18 Crestwood Terrace Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS RENOVATED HOME MUST SEE!! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom home located in the historic McClellan Heights District is a must see.
Douglas Park
926 10th Ave
926 10th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
684 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom House - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave and most important a dishwasher.good size yard, this house also has off street parking.
Northwest Davenport
1416 W 15th Street
1416 West 15th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1622 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming Soon!! Large 2 Bedroom House in Davenport - Coming Soon!!! This big 2 bedroom plus 1 bonus room 1 bathroom home also has a good-sized living room, dining room and kitchen. Nice front porch. Stove and Refrigerator are included.
Jefferson
1223 Warren Street
1223 Warren Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1223 Warren Street Available 07/15/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom Bungalow! - This adorable bungalow has been recently rehabbed. The tile work in this home is outstanding. 2 large bedrooms. Basement for storage. Washer/dryer hook ups. Large backyard.
523 w. 31st street
523 West 31st Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom - Beautifully remodeled spacious home located in convenient quiet neighborhood. This stunning home features original hardwood throughout and multiple built-in for extra storage.
2532 East Street
2532 East Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
2532 East Street Available 07/15/20 QUIET PROPERTY - HUGE GARAGE! - Good luck finding another property in this area with this much space! The house is bursting with character. The lot includes a MASSIVE 3 car garage, a rarity in this neighborhood.
North Side
3415 EASTERN Avenue
3415 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous condo living in the city with a spacious retreat feel. Close to several parks and the bike path. 1 car attached heated garage space is included. Listing agent is related to owner.
224 S Pine Street
224 South Pine Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1671 sqft
3 Bedroom home in Davenport - 3 Bedroom Home in Davenport This home features: 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Living room Dining room Kitchen with appliances Basement with washer dryer hookups. Large yard This home has all new carpet and paint.