Davenport, IA
Ashford Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Ashford Apartments

4808 Grand Ave · (630) 949-3589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move into any 2 bedroom unit on a 12-month lease by July 31st and you may receive $300 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Location

4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA 52807
North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J104 · Avail. Aug 14

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit F103 · Avail. now

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit A104 · Avail. now

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E107 · Avail. Aug 14

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit E201 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit D101 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour! Conveniently located just minutes from local highways and interstates, our community puts shopping, dining and leisure at your fingertips. Our pet-friendly community offers ample green space for your small dogs and cats to enjoy. And we proudly feature an unmatched list of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, washer and dryer in each apartment, 24-hour emergency maintenance and spacious open floor concepts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashford Apartments have any available units?
Ashford Apartments has 17 units available starting at $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashford Apartments have?
Some of Ashford Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move into any 2 bedroom unit on a 12-month lease by July 31st and you may receive $300 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Is Ashford Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ashford Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ashford Apartments offers parking.
Does Ashford Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashford Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford Apartments have a pool?
No, Ashford Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ashford Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ashford Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ashford Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashford Apartments has units with dishwashers.
