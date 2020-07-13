Ashford Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour! Conveniently located just minutes from local highways and interstates, our community puts shopping, dining and leisure at your fingertips. Our pet-friendly community offers ample green space for your small dogs and cats to enjoy. And we proudly feature an unmatched list of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, washer and dryer in each apartment, 24-hour emergency maintenance and spacious open floor concepts.