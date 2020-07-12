Apartment List
/
IA
/
davenport
/
north side
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM

93 Apartments for rent in North Side, Davenport, IA

Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
20 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
25 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
641 E 46th St
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1716 W 58th St
1716 West 58th Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom home in northwest Davenport. Full fenced yard. Pets negotiable (RLNE5743386)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1238 W 61ST Street
1238 West 61st Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1412 sqft
Awesome newer built, split level in great North Davenport location. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge over-sized garage, fenced in backyard, deck,huge closets. Master bath, gas fireplace, basement storage. Available for move in now.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1211 W 61ST Street
1211 West 61st Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2200 sqft
Updated 4 bed 3 bath ranch in great Davenport neighborhood. Completely finished basement with 2 rec rooms, open kitchen area, walk in closets and much more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3415 EASTERN Avenue
3415 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous condo living in the city with a spacious retreat feel. Close to several parks and the bike path. 1 car attached heated garage space is included. Listing agent is related to owner.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
220 E 37TH Street
220 East 37th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction
Results within 1 mile of North Side

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3312 Heatherton DR 3
3312 Heatherton Drive, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$680
780 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/22/20 HYL enterprises LLC - Property Id: 48679 A nice two bedroom apartment in 6 unit building. Coin operated laundry is accessible in the building. New painting. Owner pays water, sewage and trash. Free WIFI.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
523 w. 31st street
523 West 31st Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom - Beautifully remodeled spacious home located in convenient quiet neighborhood. This stunning home features original hardwood throughout and multiple built-in for extra storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
925 HAWTHORN Drive
925 Hawthorne Drive, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1302 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom split level with freshly redone hardwood floors througout living room and bedrooms, updated bathroom, new ceiling fans installed in each bedroom, huge fenced backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1937 WASHINGTON Street
1937 Washington Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1134 sqft
Available now, new beautiful condo located in Davenport. This condo has large 9' ceilings, 10x12 deck, gas fireplace, elevator and a 1 car attached heated garage. Located close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
320 E 29TH Street
320 East 29th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Treat yourself to guiltless luxury, every day. With the feel of living in your own home, each townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and a private driveway.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2214 Iowa St.
2214 Iowa Street, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1720 sqft
2214 Iowa St. Available 07/23/20 Large pet friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath home on Iowa St in Davenport! - PET FRIENDLY! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom available in Davenport, North of Locust St on Iowa Street.
Results within 5 miles of North Side
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Moline High School Lofts
1001 16th St, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$735
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1154 sqft
Conveniently located blocks from Moline's vibrant downtown, high on 16th St.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$955
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,043
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$577
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$404
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1223 Warren Street
1223 Warren Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1223 Warren Street Available 07/15/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom Bungalow! - This adorable bungalow has been recently rehabbed. The tile work in this home is outstanding. 2 large bedrooms. Basement for storage. Washer/dryer hook ups. Large backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
943 22nd St.
943 22nd Street, Rock Island, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1568 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom House in Quiet Neighborhood - Indeed this home is a perfect place located in a quiet neighborhood in Rock Island IL. Newly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant.

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms
Davenport Cheap PlacesDavenport Dog Friendly Apartments
Davenport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Davenport, IAMoline, ILBettendorf, IA
East Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, IL
Muscatine, IARock Island, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Augustana CollegePalmer College of Chiropractic
Saint Ambrose University