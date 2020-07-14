Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard e-payments game room guest parking key fob access package receiving

Consider living at Greenbriar Apartments in Council Bluffs. This apartment community is located in Council Bluffs on Franklin Ave in the 51503 area. Schedule a time to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit. Stop by the leasing office to ask about the current floorplan availability.