1400 Franklin Ave, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Madison Avenue
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 year AGO
1 Bedroom
1 Bed, 1 Bath - 1
$615
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath - 2
$775
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
2 Bed, 1.5 Bath - 1
$750
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft
2 Bed, 1.5 Bath - 2
$875
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbriar.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
key fob access
package receiving
Consider living at Greenbriar Apartments in Council Bluffs. This apartment community is located in Council Bluffs on Franklin Ave in the 51503 area. Schedule a time to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit. Stop by the leasing office to ask about the current floorplan availability.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $99
Pets Allowed:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Dogs under 30 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Greenbriar have any available units?
Greenbriar offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $615 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $750. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Greenbriar have?
Some of Greenbriar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenbriar currently offering any rent specials?
Greenbriar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenbriar pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenbriar is pet friendly.
Does Greenbriar offer parking?
Yes, Greenbriar offers parking.
Does Greenbriar have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenbriar does not offer units with in unit laundry.