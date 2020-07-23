156 Apartments for rent in Pottawattamie County, IA📍
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
The West End
Broadmoor at River's Edge
4141 Rivers Edge, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
$990
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1161 sqft
Broadmoor at River's Edge is located at 4141 River's Edge Pkwy Council Bluffs, IA and is managed by Broadmoor Development, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
The West End
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1135 sqft
Say hello to downtown living without the hassle at River Park by Broadmoor.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 13 at 09:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Madison Avenue
Greenbriar
1400 Franklin Ave, Council Bluffs, IA
1 Bedroom
$615
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
Consider living at Greenbriar Apartments in Council Bluffs. This apartment community is located in Council Bluffs on Franklin Ave in the 51503 area. Schedule a time to see the available floorplan options.
Results within 1 mile of Pottawattamie County
Verified
1 of 94
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
28 Units Available
Old Market
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
47 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Bellevue Boulevard West
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Old Market
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Old Market
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$800
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
15 Units Available
Old Market
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
8 Units Available
Heartland Park of America
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$880
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
2 Units Available
Cardinal Lofts
304 Western Avenue, Shelby, IA
1 Bedroom
$600
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
935 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cardinal Lofts in Shelby. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 02:18 PM
12 Units Available
North Downtown
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,082
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Heartland Park of America
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,214
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Old Market
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated October 31 at 06:21 PM
7 Units Available
Old Market
Skinner Macaroni Lofts
1323 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$805
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1196 sqft
A charming community with many updates including custom granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and exposed brick throughout it. Located in a restored, historic building. Near the theater and area dining. Rooftop sundeck provided.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
1113 S 10th St #6
1113 S 10th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
927 sqft
1113 S 10th St #6 Available 07/31/20 Charming Downtown Condo - Charming 2 bedroom condo! Open floor plan with beautiful brink and wood floors throughout. Covered balcony with a view over looking the roof-top garden, windows on 3 sides of the unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
1323 south 9th street
1323 S 9th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 07/23/20 All NEW ONE MONTH FREE Studio One Bed with UV - Property Id: 293570 Call or text 402-880-2489 to see Dahlman Flats - Studio-1 Bedroom all New. One month Free. July and August move in.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
912 S 12th Ct
912 South 12th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2463 sqft
A must see in Downtown Omaha! - Outstanding unique floor plan in Rows at SoMa community in downtown Omaha. Balcony off main level and huge roof top deck with great views! 3 bedroom, 3 bath with top of the line finishing throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Pottawattamie County
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
$
11 Units Available
Market West
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Lofts at 15th
801 S 15th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
A fun, stylish community that's near the historic Old Market District. Elegant historic features throughout but modern upgrades provided. On-site patio and garage parking. Apartments feature exposed brick. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
47 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$846
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1367 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$803
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified
1 of 102
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
Fontenelle
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$758
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Frequently Asked Questions
Apartment Rentals in Pottawattamie County start at $600/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Pottawattamie County area include Iowa Western Community College, Clarkson College, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, and Midland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, and La Vista have apartments for rent.