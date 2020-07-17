All apartments in Waipio
Find more places like 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waipio, HI
/
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204

94-1469 Waipio Uka Street · (808) 226-7768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waipio
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

94-1469 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 Available 08/01/20 Tastefully Updated Waipio Condo 2/2/2 Parking - Fabulous corner top end unit with covered Lanai. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit features
BBQ area, Club House, Pool, private yard and jogging paths. 2 Parking stalls. Newer updated kitchen Quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Bedrooms are carpeted.

Very close to shopping, restaurants and Costco. Walking distance to Zippys, McDonalds. Easy access to Freeway. No pets, no smoking. Please call/text Kevin at 808-226-7768.

No application fees upfront, but if you are selected tenant there is a $35 processing fee.
Renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4813003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 have any available units?
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 have?
Some of 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 currently offering any rent specials?
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 pet-friendly?
No, 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipio.
Does 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 offer parking?
Yes, 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 offers parking.
Does 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 have a pool?
Yes, 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 has a pool.
Does 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 have accessible units?
No, 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 does not have accessible units.
Does 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Waipio 1 BedroomsWaipio 2 Bedrooms
Waipio Apartments with PoolsWaipio Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Waipio Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity