80 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Waipio, HI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Waipio should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet.... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1050 pupuhi St.
94-1050 Pupuhi Street, Waipio, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
1646 sqft
Waipio Gentry - Property Id: 314734 Four bedroom and two full bath on second floor. Master suite includes walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar opens to large dining area off main living room.

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/01/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A Available 08/01/20 CENTURY PARK PLAZA - 27th Floor - CENTURY PARK PLAZA consists of two towers.

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #909 Waipahu, HI 96797 Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 bathroom Square Feet: 555 Rent: $1650 per month Security Deposit: $1650 Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals.

1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2074 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a great family home in thriving community! Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable.

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-202 Loku Place A - 1
94-202 Loku Place, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1472 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home in the Tropics Area of the Waikele. This home is located on a quiet street with well-maintained grounds and offers split air conditioning in every room.
22 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1658 Hoolana St. Unit A
1658 Hoolana Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1946 sqft
1658 Hoolana St. Unit A Available 08/13/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath downstairs duplex home with fenced yard and 24 Photovoltaic PV Panels. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES.

1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201
91-960 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201 Available 08/03/20 $1000 OFF First Mo. Rent! Beautiful Condo in Haloa at Hoopili - Near the newly opened Konani Park, and Kroc Center. Spacious living and dinging room area with pendant lighting.

1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-1801 Kileka Place
98-1801 Kileka Place, Pearl City, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
Available 07/25/20 1 Bedroom SPACIOUS Furnished Duplex - and Pets OK - Property Id: 321524 COMMUNITY - NEWTOWN ESTATES NEWLY RENOVATED “OPEN FLOOR PLAN”, SKY LIGHTS, SUNKEN IN LIVING ROOM WHICH OVERLOOKS GARDEN AND OCEAN VIEWS.

1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-401 Kaonohi Street 4
98-401 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) - Property Id: 316715 $2100 - Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) 2/2/0 In Aiea 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath (no parking) in a nice, relatively quiet area of Aiea.

1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well) Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school).

1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.

1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-215 Kuauna Place
95-215 Kuauna Place, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2023 sqft
Beautiful Mililani Mauka Home! Over 2,000 s.f.! - Large Pacific Islander, Ponape model, over 2,000 s.f. Large living area downstairs with dining area. Bright and airy kitchen with an island. Stainless appliances and granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with

1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-474 Loaa St.
94-474 Loaa Street, Waipahu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
960 sqft
94-474 Loaa St. Available 08/01/20 Well maintained / Very Clean / 3BR / 1.

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-212 Lelehua Pl.
94-212 Lelehua Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1256 sqft
94-212 Lelehua Place - Beautiful 3Bd 2.

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-403 Lehopulu St.
94-403 Lehopulu Street, Waipahu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2488 sqft
5 bd 3.5ba Beautifully remodeled Single Family Residence in Harbor View, Waipahu - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-429 Lanikuhana Pl., #1108
94-429 Lanikuhana Place, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
785 sqft
Mililani Patio Home! 2/1 with 2 parking! - Enjoy the convenience of living in Mililani in this great 2/1 patio home. Let the breezes flow through 785 square feet of living space in this desirable home with no neighbors above or below you.

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-201 Kanawao Pl.
94-201 Kanawao Place, Waikele, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1602 sqft
94-201 Kanawao Pl. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful SF 4br/2.5ba, 14PV panels, 2 car garage, private back yard - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1161 Lukahiu Pl
91-1161 Lukahiu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1496 sqft
3br/2.5ba w/2 car garage & enclosed yard (PETS NEGOTIABLE) (Ewa Beach) - Available July 1, 2020 Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-3017 Makalea Lp. #14
91-3017 Makalea Loop, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1427 sqft
3br/2.5ba/5parking $3000 well maintained single family home - CALL YANA NOVIKOV (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/M_FeKeW7CJs DESCRIPTION: Terrazza & Cortebella Community.
City Guide for Waipio, HI

In ancient Hawaiian times, an epic battle took place in Waipio. By the end, the local chief prevailed and it was said that the gulch was "paved with the corpses of the slain." But don't worry, you won't see any corpses here anymore!

Waipio is located on the island of Oahu, just outside Honolulu. Its name means "curved water" in Hawaiian. Slightly removed from the tourist centers nearby, Waipio is a quiet community with a selection of available housing, great weather, easy access to local amenities and a proud baseball history. While only 11,000 or so residents call Waipio home, the greater Honolulu area is home to over half a million happy, well-tanned residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Waipio, HI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Waipio should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Waipio may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Waipio. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

