94-1335 Kulewa Lp. #19

Amenities
FOR RENT | Renovated 2BD, 1BA - 2nd Floor Unit w/1 assigned parking | Royal Palm at Waipio I - Situated in the desirable Royal Palm at Waipio I Community, this renovated second floor 2bd 1 bath rental offers new flooring throughout living-room & bedrooms, new interior paint and sizable kitchen/cooking space. This rental is position in a prime location making commute an ease to shopping center, community parks, district schools and access to the H1 & H2 freeway.
____________________________________________________________________
Monthly Rent: $1,800.00
Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash
All other items are the tenant’s responsibility
Minimum of a 12 Month Lease Term
No Smoking / No Pets / 1 Assigned Parking Stall
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1
We ask that you reference property cmi7666 and encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com (click apply now to access application requirements)
To schedule a showing, contact John A. Hawelu IV by email John.Hawelu@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.
*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5844274)