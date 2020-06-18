All apartments in Waipio
94-1335 Kulewa Lp. #19

94-1335 Kuwela Loop · (808) 837-5211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94-1335 Kuwela Loop, Waipio, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 94-1335 Kulewa Lp. #19 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FOR RENT | Renovated 2BD, 1BA - 2nd Floor Unit w/1 assigned parking | Royal Palm at Waipio I - Situated in the desirable Royal Palm at Waipio I Community, this renovated second floor 2bd 1 bath rental offers new flooring throughout living-room & bedrooms, new interior paint and sizable kitchen/cooking space. This rental is position in a prime location making commute an ease to shopping center, community parks, district schools and access to the H1 & H2 freeway.
____________________________________________________________________

Monthly Rent: $1,800.00
Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash
All other items are the tenant’s responsibility
Minimum of a 12 Month Lease Term
No Smoking / No Pets / 1 Assigned Parking Stall
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1

We ask that you reference property cmi7666 and encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com (click apply now to access application requirements)

To schedule a showing, contact John A. Hawelu IV by email John.Hawelu@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.

*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

