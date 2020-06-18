94-1335 Kulewa Lp. #19

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FOR RENT | Renovated 2BD, 1BA - 2nd Floor Unit w/1 assigned parking | Royal Palm at Waipio I - Situated in the desirable Royal Palm at Waipio I Community, this renovated second floor 2bd 1 bath rental offers new flooring throughout living-room & bedrooms, new interior paint and sizable kitchen/cooking space. This rental is position in a prime location making commute an ease to shopping center, community parks, district schools and access to the H1 & H2 freeway.

____________________________________________________________________



Monthly Rent: $1,800.00

Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash

All other items are the tenant’s responsibility

Minimum of a 12 Month Lease Term

No Smoking / No Pets / 1 Assigned Parking Stall

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1



We ask that you reference property cmi7666 and encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com (click apply now to access application requirements)



To schedule a showing, contact John A. Hawelu IV by email John.Hawelu@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.



*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844274)