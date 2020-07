Amenities

Four bedroom and two full bath on second floor. Master suite includes walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar opens to large dining area off main living room. Updated appliances with NEW 25 cubic refrigerator on order. Strategic location in Waipio Gentry - easy access to H1 East/Schofield/Costco and major grocery and fast food chains. Across Kamehameha Hwy from the Central Regional Park.

Fenced back yard with raised garden. Attached two car garage with washer/dryer and storage shelves. Great neighbors on a cul-de-sac that connects to walking path. Available now. Application Fee: $35-$45 (non-refundable). Must have good credit, verifiable qualifying income. Landlord and personal references. Dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Renters Insurance required. No Smoking in/on property. No waterbeds. Long Term Lease (12 month).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/94-1050-pupuhi-st.-waipahu-hi/314734

