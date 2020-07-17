94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A

Amenities

Fully remodeled, spacious 3BR/1.5BA/2PKG near Waikele - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



AVAILABLE NOW!!!!



VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/t6uVSKQf26w



DESCRIPTION: Located on a cul-de-sac. Recently remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms upstairs unit with breathtaking mountains views. Single family private entrance Ohana house is located in the Seaview neighborhood near Waikele shopping center. Spacious kitchen with all new cabinets, granite countertops and backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Newer bathroom vanities, mirrors, toilets, new lighting and ceiling fans, and updated luxury vinyl wood plank flooring. Full size Washer and Dryer. Split AC system for kitchen and living room area to keep you cool, along with window AC units in every bedroom. Comes with 2 assigned tandem parking stalls. Tenant is responsible for Electricity & Water. Rate depends on number of occupants.



KEY FEATURES:

" Property Type: Single Family-Ohana

" Interior Area: 1000 sf

" Bedrooms: 3

" Bathrooms: 1.5

" Parking: 2 Assigned tandem stalls



PROPERTY FEATURES:

" Air Conditioner in every bedroom

" Range/Oven

" Refrigerator

" Microwave

" Dishwasher

" Full size Washer and Dryer in the unit

" Flooring: Tile/Vinyl wood plank



BUILDING FEATURES:

" Assigned Parking

" Outside general area available



LEASE TERMS:

" Non Smoking

" No Pets

" Minimum Lease: 1 Year

" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

" Credit and Background Check Required

" Renter's Insurance Required

" Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223



(RLNE5840782)