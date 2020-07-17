All apartments in Waipio
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A

94-1033 Lumikula Street · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94-1033 Lumikula Street, Waipio, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled, spacious 3BR/1.5BA/2PKG near Waikele - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

AVAILABLE NOW!!!!

VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/t6uVSKQf26w

DESCRIPTION: Located on a cul-de-sac. Recently remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms upstairs unit with breathtaking mountains views. Single family private entrance Ohana house is located in the Seaview neighborhood near Waikele shopping center. Spacious kitchen with all new cabinets, granite countertops and backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Newer bathroom vanities, mirrors, toilets, new lighting and ceiling fans, and updated luxury vinyl wood plank flooring. Full size Washer and Dryer. Split AC system for kitchen and living room area to keep you cool, along with window AC units in every bedroom. Comes with 2 assigned tandem parking stalls. Tenant is responsible for Electricity & Water. Rate depends on number of occupants.

KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Single Family-Ohana
" Interior Area: 1000 sf
" Bedrooms: 3
" Bathrooms: 1.5
" Parking: 2 Assigned tandem stalls

PROPERTY FEATURES:
" Air Conditioner in every bedroom
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Microwave
" Dishwasher
" Full size Washer and Dryer in the unit
" Flooring: Tile/Vinyl wood plank

BUILDING FEATURES:
" Assigned Parking
" Outside general area available

LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" No Pets
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223

(RLNE5840782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A have any available units?
94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A have?
Some of 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipio.
Does 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A offers parking.
Does 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A have a pool?
No, 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A has units with air conditioning.
